From Chai Breaks to Boardrooms: Cranberries Power India’s Healthy Snacking Boom

New Delhi [India], November 17: India's snacking habits are getting a healthy makeover, and cranberries are at the centre of this change. Once seen as a festive import, the tangy red fruit is now part of daily diets, showing up in granola bars, smoothies, and even office snack trays. The shift reflects a growing appetite for tasty yet nutritious options among urban Indians.

Health-conscious consumers are increasingly turning to dried fruits over fried treats. Packed with antioxidants and fibre, cranberries fit the bill perfectly, offering a sweet-tart flavor that appeals to younger consumers driving the “tart trend.” Brands are responding fast, adding U.S. cranberries to trail mixes, yogurts, and beverages to meet this rising demand.

Even workplaces are joining the movement. Traditional biscuit jars are making way for fruit-and-nut mixes during chai breaks, as companies promote mindful snacking. With their global appeal and wellness benefits, cranberries are not just transforming snack shelves, they're reshaping how India eats between meals.