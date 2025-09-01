From chalkboards to algorithms - Kolkata Seminar calls for embracing Artificial Intelligence or risk being left behind

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 1: The question is no longer if Artificial Intelligence will transform education, but how. That was the consensus from a insightful seminar on Artificial Intelligence in Kolkata, where educators, edupreneurs, and UN officials issued a compelling call to action: embrace AI boldly and ethically or risk being left behind.

The event, "Future of Education in the Age of Artificial Intelligence," hosted at the ITC Royal Bengal by Muskaan in collaboration with Education for All Trust, WFUNA Foundation and United Nations India, moved beyond theoretical debate to deliver a urgent, real-world blueprint for integrating AI into India's learning landscape.

Ms Sumitra Ray, Student Programme Advisor, Muskaan, set the ball rolling with her welcome address. Setting the international stage, Darrin Farrant, Director of the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC), announced two landmark UN initiatives for global cooperation on AI governance. First, the establishment of the UN Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and second, the global dialogue on AI governance. "India, home to one-sixth of humanity, will be a key player in this journey," Farrant said. "We must harness AI's benefits not with fear, but with foresight, ethics, and inclusivity."

The panelists delivered a stark and inspiring vision of the future of the new classroom reality - from the chalkboards to algorithms.

Navjot Mallika Kaur, Director of Epiq Capital, pointed to a reality already in motion abroad. "Around 2,000 schools in China have fully adopted AIthey're using it to make children future-ready. That's not a trend; it's a reality we must embrace," she urged, challenging the audience. "AI is our assistant. We remain the masters. It's a tool to sharpen our capacities, irrespective of age. Teachers must become friends with technology instead of being scared of it or tinkering only with the basics."

This sentiment was echoed by Samyak Chakrabarty, founder of Workverse, who saw immense potential in Bengal's legacy. "This city already offers unparalleled creativity and intellectual fearlessness. Imagine combining that with the computing power of AIthe outcomes can be extraordinary."

While the potential of AI was clear, the panel agreed that the human element is more crucial than ever. Bizongo co-founder Aniket Deb offered a powerful metaphor: "Even with Google Maps, we still need to set the start and end points. Education is first about survival, then thriving. Humanity has always adapted, and new jobs will replace old ones."

Deb, who co-founded Bizongo in 2015 inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's `Make in India' initiative, his advice to students was direct: "The ability to choose will define the future. That means making conscious choices about what to learn and even which AI tool to use for which purpose. That critical thinking is your superpower."

Arjun Vaidya, founder of Dr. Vaidya's, drove the point home by questioning the very foundation of traditional learning. "I used to paste dates on my wall. Now, they're at our fingertips. What matters now isn't memorization, but understanding the contextthe 'why' and 'how' that shaped our world."

The seminar concluded that the transformation is inevitable. The role of educators is not to resist but to guide, evolving from knowledge providers to mentors of critical thinking and ethical technology use. The future of education isn't about humans versus machines; it's about humans empowered by machines. Students and teachers from Don Bosco School (Park Circus), The BSS School, and others attended the seminar.

The Muskaan series by Prabha Khaitan Foundation seeks to popularize heritage literature and culture among young children across India, by integrating these aspects into formal education and cultural engagements through creative events and activities. Education for All Trust supports access to schooling for children from marginalized communities, focusing on removing obstacles to education in remote and underprivileged areas through scholarships, resources, and support systems.

