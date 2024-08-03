From Chartered Accountant to Wellness Guru: Meet the IIM Alumni Who Left Fortune 500 Exec Life for Being a Therapist

After achieving an All-India Rank in Chartered Accountancy in Calcutta, Manjari Agrawal held Executive roles in Fortune 500 companies before realizing that although she was making enough money to lead a successful life, her passion for working with people was there. Since childhood, she was encouraged to become a Chartered Accountant because her father was one but she was drawn towards spirituality and the mental well-being space.

She started practicing Yoga in school and learned Reiki Healing in college to manage the stress, anxiety and fear of performance she faced as a student. When Manjari embraced alternate healing practices, she experienced a profound transformation in her own life. She started noticing a drastic change as the stress, fear, and anxiety faded, replaced by a deep sense of joy, happiness, and peace.

Although this may sound like everything happened easily, and she healed in the blink of an eye, the truth is that it took many years of disciplined practice. Although she used to meditate regularly after college, which provided some relief, stress, anxiety, and fear remained constant companions despite her academic and corporate success. Only after regular therapy sessions in the alternative healing space did things start turning around for her.

In 2022, Manjari Agrawal launched her first Therapy based venture, Therapiva. She says I knew my passion would lead me somewhere I belonged,” she shared. Therapiva by Manjari Agrawal deals with Past Life Regression Therapy, Inner Child Healing, Reiki Healing and Family Constellation. Now, as a therapist and wellness coach, she has discovered her passion for working with people and is leading the life she wished for.

This inspirational story teaches us that If you find yourself in a place of darkness, remember that change is possible. It's possible to seek out roles and environments that align with your values and passions. Be aware to Surround yourself with supportive people who understand the importance of mental health. Most importantly, never lose hope. Your well-being is paramount, and it’s okay to prioritize it over everything else. Manjari regularly shares her journey on different social media platforms in the hope that it will inspire and support those who may be struggling with similar life situations.

