From Code to Cozy Dog Hostel: How a Family of IT Pros Built Bangalore's Most Trusted Pet Resort

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 29: In a city that thrives on tech and transformation, one family took a different route from writing code to caring for canines. Meet Rahul Ranjan, Annie Grace, and Abhishek Prakash three accomplished professionals in the IT space, who also happen to be a family. Together, they've built one of Bangalore's most loved pet boarding and care centres: Pups N Cups.

Nestled in the quiet lanes of Harlur, just minutes from HSR Layout and Sarjapur Road, Pups N Cups is a premium yet affordable pet resort that blends professional precision with the comfort of home. What started as a personal need soon evolved into a vision to reimagine pet care in India with warmth, structure, and heart.

The Problem That Sparked a Passion

Like many in their industry, the trio spent years traveling across time zones, handling global projects, and climbing the corporate ladder. But one thing always tugged at their hearts: leaving their dogs behind.

"We were those people who packed our dog's food before our own, and called home three times just to check if they'd eaten," says Rahul, Founder of Pups N Cups and Director of GRIC (Global Risk & Compliance) at a global payments company. "No matter how structured our work lives were, saying goodbye to our pets never got easier."

The family tried various options kennels, hostels, even high-end facilities but something always felt missing. "They were either clinical or chaotic. What we longed for was care real, thoughtful, consistent care," adds Annie, a Director leading automation for Corporate and IoT services.

So they made a bold decision: if the right place didn't exist, they would build it.

Where Tech Meets Tenderness

Drawing on their IT expertise, the family built Pups N Cups with the same dedication and process they bring to global tech projects but with the heart of pet parents.

Rahul focused on operational excellence designing SOPs for everything from hygiene protocols to medication schedules, ensuring that every dog's experience is safe, consistent, and well-communicated.

Annie applied her systems-thinking to design seamless daily workflows and a user-friendly onboarding process that reflects the same attention to detail as any enterprise platform only here, it's tailored for tails.

Abhishek , a Senior Data Scientist at a leading consulting firm, added a layer of intelligence. "We use behavioural and health data to adjust play schedules, manage stress triggers, and personalise routines," he shares. "It's not about one-size-fits-all care it's about tuning into each dog's unique rhythm."

Family-Run, Family-Cared

What truly sets Pups N Cups apart is the feeling that it's not just a business it's a home, run by a family who treats every dog like their own.

Their first in-house adoption was Chintu , a scrappy little indie with charm and mischief in equal measure. Today, he's part host, part troublemaker, and 100% family. He was followed by Gracy , who found her forever home, and Laxmi , a community dog cared for daily by the staff and neighbours alike. He belongs to no one and everyone a quiet reminder that care doesn't always need ownership.

"We're a family that cares for pets like family," says Rahul. "Whether it's our dogs or someone else's they're all treated with the same love, patience, and responsibility."

Today, the centre welcomes everyone golden retrievers, rescued indies, senior dogs, first-time parents, and even students who just miss their pets back home. There's no judgment, no breed preference, just a quiet, warm welcome.

A Gentle Revolution in Pet Care

As Bangalore's pet population continues to grow, so does the need for reliable, compassionate care. Pups N Cups has quietly become a model for what modern pet boarding should look like not flashy or franchise-driven, but intentional, ethical, and deeply personal.

While the trio continues their full-time careers in tech, they remain hands-on in shaping the vision, team culture, and experience. A dedicated on-ground staff manages day-to-day care backed by processes, empathy, and yes, a lot of belly rubs.

Their goal remains beautifully simple: to offer everything a dog might need play, rest, nourishment, and medical support in one calm, caring space.

In an industry often driven by scale and margins, Pups N Cups stands out for what it brings back: trust, love, and the comfort of knowing your dog is in good hands family hands.

Media Contact:

Email - info@pupsncups.com

www.pupsncups.com

