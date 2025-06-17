From Commerce to Creativity: Piyush Goyal, Jonathan Reynolds, AR Rahman to headline IGF London 2025

PRNewswire

London [UK], June 17: India Global Forum's (IGF) flagship event in the United Kingdom, IGF London 2025, will open with a landmark conversation between India's Commerce Minister, Piyush Goyal and UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade, Jonathan Reynolds - the first joint public session between the two trade ministers following the finalisation of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement.

Taking place from 18-20 June, IGF London will be the first major platform following the finalisation of the UK-India Free Trade Agreement where Goyal and Reynolds will lay out the next steps for implementing the agreement and unlocking its full economic potential, offering a strategic vision for how UK-India ties can set a global benchmark for bilateral cooperation.

Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman of India Global Forum, says: "The UK-India relationship is entering a new era, no longer defined by intent, but by rapid implementation. The Free Trade Agreement is a catalyst, but the true strength of this partnership lies in the people, ideas, and institutions that will bring it to life. At India Global Forum, we are focused on turning shared ambition into lasting impact across commerce, culture, innovation, and investment."

Marking a critical inflection point in the UK-India economic corridor, this year's Forum also features the launch of Grant Thornton's India Meets Britain Tracker, in collaboration with India Global Forum and CII. The report highlights the fastest-growing Indian-owned businesses in the UK and offers exclusive insights into investment trends, economic impact, and future opportunities in the post-FTA landscape.

On the literary front, the winner of the IGF Archer Amish Award for Storytellers, one of the biggest for fiction globally and alongside the ranks of some of the world's top literary prizes will be announced in a special ceremony at the QEII Centre. Established in partnership with bestselling authors Jeffrey Archer and Amish Tripathi, the award honours contemporary Indian fiction that captures the complexities and dynamism of modern India.

Science and technology will take centre stage on Day 2 of the event with a keynote by Lord Patrick Vallance, the UK's Minister of State for Science, Research and Innovation. In conversation with leading Indian and UK innovators, the forum will explore breakthroughs in pandemic preparedness, quantum tech, energy transition, and digital public infrastructure, areas where UK's research depth meets India's innovation edge.

The Culture & Creativity Forum returns with a post-FTA lens to examine how cultural exchange is driving innovation, identity, and influence on Day 3. Featuring globally acclaimed creatives, the forum will showcase how artists, storytellers, and cultural leaders across the UK-India corridor are redefining power, purpose, and partnership.

Global leadership also takes a spiritual turn with an exclusive session featuring Gauranga Das, spiritual leader and sustainability thinker. The dialogue will explore how timeless Indian philosophies are shaping modern leadership, productivity, and purpose in a tech-dominated world.

Finally, the Forum will close on a note of cultural resonance with a rare and intimate conversation with musical maestro AR Rahman. From composing Oscar-winning scores to exploring new technologies in sound, Rahman will unpack the evolving interplay between tradition, technology, and the music of tomorrow.

About India Global Forum

India Global Forum tells the story of contemporary India. The pace of change and growth India has set itself is an opportunity for the world. IGF is the gateway for businesses and nations to help seize that opportunity. To know more, click here

Social Media Handles & Hashtag to Follow

Twitter: @IGFUpdates & @manojladwa

LinkedIn: India Global Forum

#IGFLondon

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2712213/Piyush_Goyal_at_IGF_Mumbai_2025.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2566069/5372877/IGF_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor