From Corporate Manager to Master of Ceremonies: The Inspirational Journey of Bikaner’s Renowned Anchor, Vinay Harsh

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22: Main unse baatein to nahi karta,par unki baatein lajawab karta hu..peshe se anchor hu yaaron, alfazon se ilaaj karta hu”, says the famous anchor Mr. Vinay Harsh. He hails from the city, Bikaner of Rajasthan.He has been anchoring from past five years and already hosted for more than 500 grand shows. He comes from a very humble background and his father and mother both are government teacher. Being a very fluent orator, his father was frequently invited to host election campaign in his young age and the same trait is running in genes of this family which is pushing Mr. Vinay to perform better at his anchoring.

Journey to adoption of anchoring as full-time job was not very easy and straight for him. Mr. Harsh dedicated himself towards anchoring after leaving behind a luxurious and high paying job of Branch Manager. He worked in corporate field for a very long time. He holds a very highly qualified educational background with BCA graduation and then MBA. He is famous with the name “MBA anchor” for the same degree that he holds.

His talent was first acknowledged by people when he was very young. In one of his annual function at school, he got the lead role in a drama at just about 10 years. It was all because of his phenomenal dialogue delivery capacity. people praised him a lot after the show and he got awareness about his hidden talent from that point onwards.

His first experience of anchoring is very special for him. He got many compliments for his excellent skills and few people suggested him many tips to make his performance even better. It was overwhelming experience and since then he has been giving performances continuously. With each performance he brings freshness in his style, words and looks. He keeps updating himself regularly to never disappoint any audience. As per him no audience is bad unless anchor lacks the qualities of interaction. Interactive audience boost up the confidence of anchor but to make the audience excited, anchor must have the required skills. He feels proud while giving the credit of his fresh looks to his wife. As per him, looks plays a very vital role in attracting the attention of audience.

For the young aspirants who are looking forward to anchoring as career he suggests some important things. As per him “It's hard to take decision to be an anchor as it is slightly different from general career option but it's even harder to prove the decision right.

