From Cycle to Style- The Remarkable Journey of Vijay Garments

Surat (Gujarat) [India], November 30: Vijay Garments, a name synonymous with trust, quality, and fashion, celebrates a legacy of over 43 years. From its humble beginnings to becoming a celebrated fashion destination, the story of Vijay Garments is a testament to the power of determination, family values, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

The journey began with Narayan Das, a determined young man cycling through the vibrant streets of Surat, carrying colorful fabrics to sell. His vision and dedication laid the foundation for what his son, Vijay Hasani, has grown into a 5,000 sq. ft. fashion destination, now managed with the support of his two sons, Aakash and Sagar.

“My father started this business with sheer determination and a vision,” says Vijay. “His hard work laid the foundation for what we have built today.” Today, the Hasani family, now in its third generation, continues to honor Narayan Das’s legacy while embracing modern trends and innovations.

Aakash and Sagar, who studied fashion to bring new insights to the family business, have been instrumental in modernizing Vijay Garments. “For us, it's more than just a business,” shares Aakash. “It's about honoring what our grandfather started while adding our own touch to keep up with the changing times.”

A One-Stop Fashion Destination

Vijay Garments caters to all age groups, offering everything from children's school shoes and uniforms to elegant sherwanis for weddings. Its dedicated handloom section showcases beautiful, high-quality textiles that celebrate India's rich heritage of craftsmanship. “Our aim is to provide something for everyone, from everyday essentials to premium fabrics,” says Sagar. “We ensure our store caters to all, from kids to adults, with a range of products that fit any budget.”

Expanding Online Presence

In keeping with the times, Vijay Garments has launched Krismen.in, an online platform focusing on men's ethnic wear and accessories, and Jhaskald.in, dedicated to women's accessories. “Our goal with these platforms is to reach beyond our local roots, allowing more people to experience the quality and craftsmanship we stand for,” says Vijay.

Celebrating Diwali and Community

With more than a million satisfied customers over the years, Vijay Garments is more than just a store—it is a family institution where relationships matter. “Our customers are our family. Diwali gives us the chance to celebrate that bond and say thank you,” says Sagar.

As the Hasani brothers steer the family legacy forward, they remain grounded in the values of hard work and integrity. “Mehnat (hard work) and trust are the foundation of our store,” Vijay reflects. “We're honored to carry on a legacy that began with my father's bicycle and has now become a beacon of style and quality in Surat.”

Email: vijaygarmentsurat@gmail.com

Address: 36, Ram Nagar, Rander Road, Surat

