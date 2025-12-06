From DOOH to Real Estate, Virkaran Singh Unveils the Next Big Leap in Industry Innovation

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 6: Founded by Virkaran Singh, under Skuka Solutions Pvt. Ltd., It's Spotlight has quickly become one of India's most forward moving technology and data driven media platforms. Now, the company is preparing for its next major leap with the launch of It's Spotlight Rewards, an initiative that aims to reshape how India's real estate ecosystem operates.

In just seven months, It's Spotlight has grown from a new entrant to a trusted DOOH network supported by intelligent analytics and modern digital infrastructure. The platform has deployed tech enabled screens across key markets, delivered real time audience insights, and collaborated with leading brands including Toyota, Honda, Apple, BMW, Audi, ACC, Reliance and Vodafone Idea. The company's work during the Radhika Das India Tour further showed how digital out of home media can evolve into immersive, interactive and experience driven environments.

With this foundation in place, It's Spotlight is now expanding its capabilities into the real estate sector.

It's Spotlight Rewards has been created to bring long needed structure and transparency to India's broker community. By offering a unified and technology supported rewards framework, the platform brings clarity to incentives and helps strengthen trust between developers and channel partners, an area that has historically lacked consistency.

Explaining the intent behind this initiative, Founder Virkaran Singh says, "People earn rewards across almost every category today, from groceries to flights to mobile recharges. Yet real estate, one of India's largest and most valued sectors, has never offered a structured reward system. What we are about to introduce is going to change that."

With It's Spotlight Rewards, the company is not simply launching a new product. It is setting the stage for a more transparent, predictable and accountable real estate ecosystem where technology supports stronger and more aligned partnerships.

