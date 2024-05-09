From Farm to Fortune: Moospring's Gaj Milk Delivers Growth on All Fronts

HT Syndication

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 9: Gaj milk, the leading brand from Moospring, is experiencing a remarkable surge in both market share and financial performance. Over the past year, the company witnessed a phenomenal 400% increase in operating revenue, reaching Rs 62 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 15 crore. This impressive growth signifies the rising popularity of Gaj milk products, particularly in key regions like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi NCR, and Gurgaon.

Beyond the surge in revenue, Gaj milk boasts a significant leap in profitability. Year-over-year, the company's profit skyrocketed by over 188%, reaching Rs 2.70 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 0.93 crore. This robust financial performance underscores Gaj Milk's commitment to delivering exceptional value to its customers.

"We're incredibly excited to share our continued success story in the Indian market," said Ankit Gajendra Singh, Founder of Moospring. "This remarkable growth is a direct reflection of the exceptional quality we offer and the unwavering dedication of our team. We remain committed to providing the freshest and most nutritious dairy products to our customers. By consistently investing in quality and innovation, we're confident in achieving even greater heights in the years to come."

About Moospring

Moospring, a dairy company established in June 2019, is committed to providing fresh and nutritious milk products under its leading brand, Gaj. They source their milk from a network of farms adhering to sustainable practices, ensuring healthy livestock raised using organic methods. After milking, the milk undergoes rigorous quality checks before following strict protocols like pasteurization to eliminate harmful bacteria. Finally, Gaj milk is packaged following the highest food safety standards to maintain freshness and purity throughout its journey to your table. This ensures you receive a variety of Gaj milk products, including whole milk, low-fat milk, and toned milk, that are both delicious and safe for consumption.

Visit website: www.moospring.in & www.gajmilk.in

