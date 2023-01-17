From field to fortune: Dreams Agro International empowers self-help groups through agri-entrepreneurship

Dreams Agro International (OPC) Private Limited, a leading manufacturer of agricultural equipment based in Jeypore, Koraput, has seen significant growth in its turnover since its establishment in February 2021 and expecting revenue of Rs 3 Cr by this year. The company specializes in producing a wide range of agricultural equipment, including power weeders, combine harvesters, power sprayers, paper plate-making machines, earth auger machines, rice mill machinery, and brush cutters. The company is also an importer and exporter of agri-equipment and specialized MSME machinery.

One key factor that sets Dreams Agro International apart from its competitors is its commitment to solid research and development. The company's R&D team, under the leadership of Yashwanth Sai boppudi, B .tech AG, is responsible for designing products that align with the industry's latest trends and standards. As a result, the entire range of products the company offers is highly sought after for their affordability and durability. The company is dedicated to making in India, making in Odisha initiatives, and trying to contribute towards Atma nirbhar Bharat, a dream of our Prime minister Narendra Modi.

In addition to manufacturing and exporting agricultural equipment, Dreams Agro International provides service for all farm machinery. Furthermore, the company also has an income generation support scheme, which enables the overall socio-economic development of SHG groups as agri-entrepreneurs. The company is a bootstrap start-up recognized by DPIIT startup India and startup Odisha and holds an ISO 9001:2015 quality assurance certificate. The company's scheme and project are currently operational in Odisha and some parts of Andhra Pradesh.

The company's Director, Deepak Padhy, and Chief Executive Officer, Dr Dillip Kumar Padhy, bring a wealth of experience and expertise to the table. Deepak Padhy, who comes from a medical background, is a dream-driven entrepreneur dedicated to developing the agri-sector through innovation and idea development in the agricultural farm machinery sector. Dr Dillip Kumar Padhy, a homoeopathy doctor and Vijay Ratna awardee in 1998, is the company's backbone. He firmly believes in the company's motto, "Developing Farmers, Developed Odisha."

One of the company's current projects is the development of its 1st mini tractor, i.e. under the brand name of Kalinga tractors. This mini tractor comes with a 16hp engine offering some 1st in-segment features and after-sales service support such as 1+2, i.e. 1 yr guarantee and 2 yr warranty. Inspired by Sri Lingaraj Panda, IAS, Collector and District Magistrate, Gajapati, Odisha, a company under the brand name Kalinga tractors will launch the lingaraj series, which will be available as lingaraj di 16. Additionally, the company's R&D team is currently developing a strong hybrid tractor that will soon be launched in the market. The company is also working on establishing tractor service centres across various places in Odisha in collaboration with district administrations in various districts of Odisha, where the sales cum service centres will be operated by SHGs. The Hybrid concept was developed by R&D team leader Yashwanth Sai boppudi and Deepak Padhy, director of the company.

The strong hybrid tractor boasts a unique combination of diesel engine power and electric energy, resulting in sustainable performance and, high speed, high torque capabilities. Despite its 40Hp engine, it is the equivalent of a 45-hp tractor in terms of power. Additionally, it boasts an efficient heavy-duty mileage engine, which reduces fuel consumption by up to 30% compared to traditional 45HP tractors. The tractor also features regenerative braking, a tractor health device, dual PTO, oil-immersed breaks, high loading capacity, and the ability to operate in three different modes. This versatile tractor is suitable for various tasks, such as rotavating, spraying, cultivation, threshing, and sowing. This strong hybrid tractor will reduce the cost of farm activities by 30% and make it less pollutant, thus increasing the farmers' income indirectly, which in short contributes directly towards doubling the income of farmers, a dream of our Prime minister Narendra Modi.

Dreams Agro International's agri sales cum service unit, a revolutionary idea developed by Deepak Padhy aims to convert SHG to SME, a dream of our chief minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik, without investing a single rupee from their pocket. The unit will be run and managed by SHG groups, which will help convert them successfully from SHG to SME. This will be the first of many agri sales and service centres the company plans to establish in the state. The company is also working to help the SHG groups develop their brand and enable the marketing of their products. The company's team works tirelessly to explain methods that will reduce the cost of production, thereby increasing the profitability of the products manufactured by the SHG groups.

