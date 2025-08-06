From Generic to Genius: Edulatte's Vertical-First Marketing Revolution

SMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6: In a world where attention is the new currency and AI shapes how decisions are made, generic marketing strategies are no longer enough. Scaling on digital platforms now demands deep industry knowledge especially in sectors like education, where trust, emotion, and long decision cycles define the customer journey.

This very belief led to the creation of Edulatte, a dedicated education-focused marketing engine by the Logicloop Group, launched five years ago to solve a simple yet critical problem:

If your agency doesn't understand the industry, your campaigns will never scale.

Deep Focus, Real Results

Over the last five years, Edulatte has worked with 50+ education brands across every vertical from K-12 schools to coaching institutes, edtech platforms, and international universities. By going deep into the nuances of education marketing, the team has helped clients launch and scale new courses while keeping cost per admission under control even in the most competitive cycles.

What sets Edulatte apart is its ability to go beyond campaign execution. Every message, every medium, and every metric is driven by sector intelligence, not guesswork. In an age where digital clutter is high, only industry-specific storytelling, targeting, and nurturing can truly move the needle.

Powered by AI, Automation & Insight

To keep education brands ahead of the curve, Edulatte has built its own proprietary marketing tech stack, including:

- Pulseboard - a real-time performance dashboard for campaign health and trend analysis

- Triplead - a full-funnel automation suite that nurtures leads across WhatsApp, SMS, and email

- EVA - an AI-powered admissions assistant that follows up with leads faster than any call center, delivering 30-40% higher conversion rates

These tools weren't built in a lab, they were built on the ground, in response to real challenges education brands face: dropped leads, cold inquiries, long sales cycles, and rising CPLs.

Sector-First Marketing, Proven Performance

Edulatte's results speak for themselves:

- A leading K-12 chain achieved a 50% lift in conversions and 3,500+ new leads in a single cycle

- A postgraduate program brought its cost-per-lead down to ₹70, with over 90% lead quality

- A niche coaching brand reduced acquisition cost by 25%, generating 3,000+ qualified leads

From Mumbai to Manchester - The Movement Is Global

Since 2018, Edulatte has expanded beyond India into the UK, UAE, and other global markets, supported by a 600+ member team as part of the Logicloop ecosystem. Its parent group's track record in performance marketing across industries like real estate and proptech laid the foundation for Edulatte's category-first growth model.

This Isn't Just Marketing. This Is Enrollment Science.

In today's fragmented attention economy, industry expertise is the new creative edge. Messaging, targeting, automation none of it delivers unless it's backed by deep understanding of how an industry moves, converts, and scales.

"We didn't build Edulatte to be another agency. We built it to become the default growth partner for the education sector."

Mayank Vora, Co-Founder, Logicloop Group

From Brand building and SEO to CRM integration and admission conversion, Edulatte aligns every campaign with what truly matters: applications, walk-ins, and enrollments.

The future of marketing is vertical. And in education Edulatte is leading the way.

