From Hyderabad to Hollywood: Anil Kumar Neeli Rangu’s Creative Vision Sets New Benchmarks with Padamati Sandhya Ragam

Los Angeles, [USA], November 18:Charting a remarkable path from Indian cinema to the global stage, Anil Kumar Neeli Rangu has fast emerged as a distinctive creative voice in international filmmaking. His latest project, Padamati Sandhya Ragam, stands as a testament to his passion for visual storytelling and his ability to merge cultures through design and emotion.

As the Production Designer and Creative Producer of this emotionally charged cross-cultural feature, Anil has infused the film with his signature blend of authenticity, texture, and cinematic elegance. The film unfolds across Virginia and India, bridging two worlds through a compelling narrative that explores love, loss, and rediscovery.

Helmed by Ravikumar Nasu, with music composed by Arun Chiluveru, the film stars Shiva Ramachandravarapu and Nandini Rai in lead roles. Backed by producers Nasu Madhavi, Vayuvegula Padma, and Madiraju Sravani, the project captures a rare cinematic harmony — weaving together Indian emotion with an international sensibility.

Anil's creative leadership shaped every frame of Padamati Sandhya Ragam, from the film's visual tone and color palette to its production design that authentically reflects the worlds of its characters. His vision ensures the story resonates not only visually but emotionally across audiences worldwide.

Alongside his work on Padamati Sandhya Ragam, Anil Kumar Neeli Rangu has also stepped into the role of Executive Producer for the best suspense thriller Telugu independent film Sahasra. The film, celebrated for its raw emotional depth and gripping storytelling, further highlights Anil's growing influence in championing regional cinema with a global vision. Through Sahasra, he continues to support independent filmmaking that blends powerful narratives with artistic integrity, reaffirming his dedication to nurturing new talent and authentic Telugu storytelling on an international stage.

Currently based in Los Angeles, Anil continues to push boundaries with his expanding body of work. His next chapter unfolds under the banner of SLV Cinemas, where he is set to serve as Line Producer for a major 2026–2027 production featuring leading stars Dulquer Salmaan and Pooja Hegde.

A creative mind who believes in storytelling without borders, Anil Kumar Neeli Rangu is redefining the role of the modern filmmaker — one who doesn't just design sets but designs experiences. With his vision, talent, and relentless dedication, he represents the new wave of Indian cinematic artistry making its mark on Hollywood.

In addition to his work in cinema, Anil's creative journey extends into the world of music. His portfolio features notable releases such as “Priya Priya” on the popular label Sony Music, “Tu Mora Radha” on Ajit Kumar Films, “Yegase Alale” on Mango Music, “Maayo Hayyo” on Aditya Music India, and “Hoyla Hoyla” on KMusic India — showcasing his versatile contribution to visual and musical storytelling across major platforms.

