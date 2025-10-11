From Idea to Innovation: The NFCfied’s Story

New Delhi [India], October 11:What started as a visionary proposal for a coffee table book for a well-known Indian Bank by Tapan Thakkar in December 2022 has evolved into one of India's most promising product-tech startups, NFCfied.

In just 3 years, NFCfied has spread awareness to transform how thousands of businesses connect, present, engage, and grow with a single tap.

The Spark of Innovation

While curating a flagship coffee table publication for a top-tier Indian bank, Tapan Thakkar proposed integrating tap-to-view video technology using NFC, a bold idea that would soon become the foundation of NFCfied.

Co-founder Aayush Barmecha joined the venture to build an ecosystem of tap-enabled smart tools that would redefine the process of sharing information and building brand impressions.

With a team of six young technocrats as their final year project, they began curating the technology platform, followed by branding, website, and social media presence, laying the groundwork for a new way of professional and personal interaction in the world.

From Cards to Customized NFC Ecosystems

NFCfied's first innovation was the NFC-enabled Smart Card, a sleek, tap-based alternative to outdated paper business cards. Offered in PVC, Bamboo, and Metal formats, these cards allowed users to share all their contact and digital presence with just a tap, which further required no additional app on their phone.

As the brand matured, NFCfied introduced NFC standees, designed for Google Reviews, Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and many more custom platforms. Furthermore, a full-fledged company profile smart standee was introduced, making it a favorite among retailers, office receptions, and exhibitions.

Today, businesses not only equip founders and managers, but also entire sales teams, HR departments, and brand ambassadors with customized NFCfied products for smarter client interactions.

NFCfied is not just a product, it's a movement shaping the future of human-brand interaction.

