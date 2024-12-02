From India, For India: EVM Unveils Locally Storage Solutions Made in India Ram & SSD's

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 2: Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd, a Mumbai-based leading vendor of computing and mobility products and the brand owners of EVM, one of the leaders in IT Storage Solutions, proudly announces the launch of India's first Made-in-India storage products, including SSDs, RAM, and other cutting-edge solutions. This launch marks a historic milestone as EVM becomes the first Indian brand to introduce locally developed and manufactured, Made in India storage solutions.

Owned by Hundia Info Solutions Pvt. Ltd., EVM has solidified its position as the No. 1 Indian brand in the IT storage solutions space, achieving the remarkable milestone of over 25 crore products. With this launch, EVM takes a giant leap toward strengthening India's technological self-reliance while empowering local innovation. For locally made storage solutions, EVM to initial start with range of SATA and NVMe SSDs, along with DDR4 and DDR5 RAM modules, designed to cater to the needs of both everyday consumers and industry professionals & adding more products going forward.

"This is more than a product launch; it's a declaration of India's capability in the global tech arena. EVM plans to build on this momentum by expanding our product portfolio in the near future, introducing additional locally manufactured storage solutions," said Kunal Hundia, Managing Director of EVM India. "EVM has always been about empowering Indian consumers. These Made-in-India storage solutions are a validation to what Indian innovation can achieve. As an Indian brand, we are proud to introduce high-quality storage solutions tailored to Indian needs with similar quality as of other international brands."

Beyond innovation, EVM remains steadfast in its commitment to giving back to society. For every product sold, EVM donates Rs. 10 to children's cancer initiatives. "Our business isn't just about selling products; it's about making a difference," added Vishal Hundia, CEO EVM India. "Through our 'Buy One Give Ten' initiative, we are honored to contribute to the fight against childhood cancer while building a stronger, self-reliant India."

EVM's Made-in-India products are designed to deliver exceptional durability, reliability, and performance, meeting international standards at competitive prices. These solutions come with industry-leading warranties ranging from 5 to 10 years, ensuring long-term peace of mind for customers.

EVM has consistently led the charge in the Indian IT storage market. Recognized as the No. 1 Indian storage solutions brand, EVM offers unparalleled customer support through its extensive after-sales service network, which includes over 500 service centers across the country. The brand's free pick-up and drop-off service ensures a seamless customer experience, reinforcing its promise of reliability and convenience.

With the launch of its Made-in-India storage solutions, EVM not only raises the bar for local manufacturing but also invites consumers to join its journey of innovation and empowerment.

EVM, incorporated in 2008, is one of India's leading privately held company with strong presence in Consumer Durables, IT and Mobile Accessories. Envisioned 15 years ago, the company was started with a vision to improve the lives of people by giving them easy access to latest technology and smart value products. EVM is a 'Made In India' consumer electronic brand which focuses on consumer's needs and provides value for money products. EVM brand already exists in the India market (B2B) and has a strong distribution channel across the country. The company has more than 500+ centers.

