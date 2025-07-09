VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 9: The recently concluded Global CXO Summit, hosted in Bengaluru by leadership coach and former Global CXO Mudit Saxena, brought together top global speakers and ambitious Indian mid-career professionals to launch a bold mission: empower 1 million Indian professionals to become Global CXOs by 2035.

This exclusive summit, part of the Global CXO Accelerator initiative, offered an immersive learning and networking experience with some of the world's most respected CXOs and leadership mentors all focused on helping India's rising professionals break the ₹1 Cr salary barrier and transition into roles such as CTO, CIO, CFO, CMO, COO, CHRO, and more.

Global Leaders, Global Vision

The event featured global leaders and business icons including:

* Sanjay Tandon, CEEF Director, ex-Senior Director, Applied Materials

* Kalyani Tandon, ex-CAO, Sun Microsystems & Intapp

* Ramkumar Narayanan, EVP Technology & Services, FIS India & Philippines

* Aravind Sitaraman, Former President, Cisco

* Dr. Shikha Bagai, Managing Director, Vistra Group

* Srikrishnan Keech, MD & CEO, Karnataka Bank

* Pradipta Banerji, Chief People Officer, Emids

* Ravi Kumar Dikshit, MD, Accenture EMEA

* Bhuvaneswari Subramani, Chief Cloud Evangelist

* Gaurav Arora, ICF MCC, Executive Coach

These speakers delivered powerful sessions on executive presence, influence, boardroom visibility, and building a CXO career roadmap for mid-career leaders in India.

"It's not India's decade it's India's century," said Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Co. "By 2040, one in every five working professionals in the world will be Indian."

"The only question," added Mudit Saxena, "is whether they will be order takers or global boardroom leaders. That's the mission of CXOHive."

India's CXO Leadership Vacuum

With over 1,500 Global Capability Centers (GCCs) and 100,000+ startups now operating in India, the demand for global, boardroom-ready leadership is exploding yet most mid-career professionals remain stuck:

* Skilled and experienced but invisible to global decision-makers

* Stalled below ₹60L salaries despite 15-20 years of effort

* Missing executive presence, visibility, and strategic influence

According to INSEAD, Stanford, and HBR:

* Only 6% of Indian professionals make it to a CXO role without structured mentorship or branding

* Skills and certifications are no longer enough what's needed is leadership capital

Enter: The Global CXO Accelerator

Mudit Saxena's Global CXO Accelerator is a proven coaching platform that offers:

* A 6-step CXO playbook to reach ₹1 Cr++ roles

* 1:1 coaching + peer group support

* Mentorship from real global CXOs

* Structured development in visibility, influence, mindset, and presence

Whether you're in IT, finance, product, marketing, or risk if you're earning ₹30-70L and aiming for CXO roles, this is the ecosystem designed for your leap.

Missed the Summit? Start with the Free Playbook

If you missed the May 2025 Summit, you can still begin your journey.

Download the Free CXO Career Playbook now

https://globalcxoaccelerator.com/ebook/

Inside, discover how mid-career professionals are positioning themselves for global success even without an MBA or international stint.

About Mudit Saxena & CXOHive

Mudit Saxena is a TEDx speaker, ICF PCC-certified executive coach, and a former Global CXO with 30+ years of experience across 5 countries. He is trained by John Mattone, coach to Steve Jobs, and has helped hundreds of mid-career professionals accelerate into leadership across Global MNCs

CXOHive and the Global CXO Accelerator are India's premier coaching ecosystems for CXO-ready professionals who want to lead globally not just locally.

