From inner wear to inner call: The Incredible Journey of Dr. Rajesh R Agarwala

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15: Once upon a time, in a modest one-room home echoing with laughter, dreams, and the struggles of seven souls, a young boy named Rajesh R Agarwala began life with more grit than gold. It was 1969, and his world was woven in wool—literally. The son of an agent in woollen and hosiery goods, Rajesh was barely a boy when he began assisting his father, lending his hands to labour in a bid to ease the weight of a family struggling to make ends meet. His childhood was a tapestry of responsibility and resilience, stitched together with threads of sacrifice.

Fast forward to 1974, in the bustling city of Kolkata, 17-year-old Rajesh had just completed his HSC. That's when life nudged him towards his destiny. His father, a man of uncommon wisdom, didn't hand him a business—he handed him purpose. “Find your own path,” he said, sharing every ounce of his business acumen. Thus began Rajesh Textiles, with nylon undergarments that didn't just clothe the masses, but captured hearts—especially of children.

Who knew innerwear could be fun? With Snakes and Ladders and Ludo printed on boxes, and coins and dice tucked in for free, it was every child's delight and every parent's smart purchase. Then came the twist only an Indian jugaadu mind could create—briefcases filled not with documents, but baniyans. Yes, Rajesh Textiles sold innerwear in suitcases, making them both wearable and irresistible. The working class, with dreams in their hearts and briefcases in their hands, marched proudly with the brand that understood them. “In every shop in MP and UP, Rajesh Textiles' baniyans were a must,” Rajesh smiles, his voice tinged with nostalgia.

By the late 1970s, what began as a teenager's foray had turned into a flourishing business. From thousands to lakhs in turnover—Rajesh was a name to reckon with. But success never blinded the soul that was tuned to a higher frequency.

And then came the turning point.

Circa 1979. While the world was chasing profits, Rajesh was questioning purpose. “We realised that nylon wasn't earth-friendly,” he says. That realisation, rare for its time, became his new compass. The lucrative hosiery business was slowly wound down. There were no dramatic exits, just a quiet shift—towards sustainability, towards conscience.

Can manufacturing came next, but even there, it wasn't about what sold—it was about what saved. The journey from then on was not about making money; it was about making meaning.

And today, in 2025, Dr. Rajesh R Agarwala—also known as Rajesh Kumar Agarwal—is no longer the boy with a briefcase of baniyans. He is one of UAE’s most respected billionaires in the field of metal recycling. A man whose name is synonymous with sustainability. A visionary who dared to put the planet above profit, legacy above luxury.

He did not just walk away from nylon. He walked into a life where the earth mattered. And perhaps, that's the greatest wealth one can ever possess.

From inner wear to inner call—his journey wasn't just business. It was a beautiful, bold, billion-dollar answer to the Earth's whisper… and he listened.

And that is how a boy with a box of baniyans became a man who boxed up the world's waste, and turned it into hope.

So inspiring is his life, that it now finds its way to the silver screen. A biopic titled Vijeyta—the victorious one—is being made on the extraordinary journey of Dr. Rajesh R Agarwala.

Bringing this remarkable story to life this September 19 is acclaimed filmmaker Rajiv S. Ruia. Known for his emotionally resonant storytelling in films like My Friend Ganesha, Main Krishna Hoon, and Mission Mumbai, Ruia brings over three decades of experience to this cinematic tribute. A master of weaving heartfelt tales with mass appeal, he is the perfect craftsman to narrate a saga that spans struggle, conscience, and triumph.

Vijeyta is not just a film. It is a mirror for all dreamers, a path for the lost, and a gentle reminder that even from the humblest beginnings can rise a hero—not one draped in a cape, but wrapped in conscience.

Because some men don't just change their lives.

They change the way the world lives.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor