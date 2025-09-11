From IT to Glamour: Chanda & Sudhir’s Fascino Journey

In the bustling world of startups, few stories are as inspiring as that of Chanda and Sudhir Baghel, two IT professionals who dared to dream beyond corporate cubicles and codes. What began as a passion for style and a vision to bring professionalism into the grooming industry has today blossomed into Fascino Salon, a name that blends beauty, technology, and business excellence.

Armed with their strong IT backgrounds, Chanda and Sudhir understood the power of systems, precision, and customer experience. They brought the same structured approach into the salon industry, introducing data-driven customer insights, and seamless operational processes. Their mission was simple: to offer a salon experience that is stylish, hygienic, and world-class.

The Fascino Experience

Fascino Salon quickly became a favorite among customers for its wide range of unisex services — from trendy haircuts, advanced treatments, and skincare rituals to bridal makeovers and wellness therapies. But what truly sets it apart is the promise of consistency and professionalism. Each customer walks out not just looking good, but feeling confident.

From a Salon to a Franchise Opportunity

Encouraged by the overwhelming response, Chanda & Sudhir Baghel expanded their vision by opening doors for franchising. Today, Fascino Salon Franchise is one of the most exciting opportunities in the beauty and wellness sector, offering aspiring entrepreneurs a chance to partner with a brand that is innovative, reliable, and future-ready.

Why Choose Fascino Franchise?

Fascino isn’t just a salon; it’s a brand with a vision for the future. With the combined leadership of Chanda and Sudhir, the brand merges creativity with strategy, ensuring growth for every franchise partner. Investing in a Fascino franchise means investing in a future where beauty meets technology and entrepreneurship meets opportunity.

Strong Training & Support: Every franchise partner gets complete staff training to maintain service excellence.

Technology-Driven Operations: Digital tools for appointments, customer loyalty, and feedback.

Marketing Power: Centralized campaigns, social media visibility, and local promotion support.

Standardized Business Model: Proven systems for supply chain, pricing, and operations.

Growing Industry: Beauty and wellness is one of India’s fastest-expanding sectors.

For Chanda and Sudhir, Fascino Salon is not just about style; it’s about creating a brand that redefines beauty with technology and vision. And now, they’re inviting passionate entrepreneurs to be a part of this journey.

Registered office: Fascino Venture, Twin Tower, Ravet, Shop no. 2

Contact: 9373281330/9116561156

Follow us on Instagram: fascino_salon_pune