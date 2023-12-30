From Karmic Burdens to Liberation: The Womb Stories’ Healing Journey

New Delhi (India), December 30: The Womb Stories is an intuitive creation, a birth child of the universe with a profound intention—to simplify the karmic journey of human life. Faced with the complexities of existence, The Womb Stories aims to alleviate the burdens that arise from various life situations which create a loop of pain that often leaves individuals drained, helpless, imbalanced, and unhappy.

As Richa puts it, “A life of simplicity to break the matrix—Soulism,” she emphasises the need to balance the four pillars of life—mental, physical, emotional, and spiritual.

Coach Richa Jindal, an energy alchemist and certified hypnotherapist, guides individuals on a transformative journey. With over 23 years of entrepreneurship, Richa grappled with profound questions about the soul’s journey. The Womb Stories is a platform that employs advanced hypnotic techniques, birth matrix reimprinting, womb regression, and past-life regression. Through her workshops on 5D healing,Somatic Body Intelligence, DNA New Age (5-15), DNA Matrix(16 years above), Akashic intelligence record, Healing the Bio-field (Tuning Forks Healing) and various modalities, Richa passionately imparts her deep understanding of fertility, sexuality, behaviour issues, and medical concepts.

Addressing the common human refrain of “Why me?” when faced with challenges, The Womb Stories recognises that Emotional & Mental blocked patterns may stem from past life karmas, current life karmas, or genetic linkages. The inability to identify and break free from the matrix of the mind creates hurdles in both physical and spiritual life. Richa’s work aims to unravel these mysteries, offering solutions for growth that encompass the entirety of human existence.

In the words of Coach Richa Jindal, “As humans, we love to progress and live a happy and balanced life, but the reality remains the opposite.” The emotional baggage can manifest as diseases in the body, proof of the interconnectedness of the mind and body. The Womb Stories highlights that the body never lies and emphasises the importance of addressing life’s blockages to prevent the progression of diseases caused by hormonal imbalances.

The Womb Stories serves a diverse audience of individuals stuck in the MIND MATRIX, age of 5-15 due to media & digital exposure, abuse, violence, sexual abuse social pressure, 20-30 due to attempt to establish their self worth on test, 30-45 due to dealing with goals, success struggles, birthing & family issues, 45-60 due to Fears & trauma of health loss of loved one that often struggles with a sense of loss as their dreams and aspirations drift away & also attracting unwanted people & situations in life. Rooted in healing through alternative medicine, a combination of science and spirituality, The Womb Stories aims to provide answers by blending spiritual and religious beliefs. The Womb Community, a practising community sharing similar values, fosters healing from karmic and physical pain through 5D spiritual practices.

The concepts of womb stories, such as DNA matrix exploration, akashic intelligence, somatic body intelligence, and past life exploration, often fall within the realm of alternative or spiritual practices. While some individuals find personal meaning and transformative experiences through such approaches, it’s essential to note that scientific validation may be limited or absent for these concepts. Personal belief and experiences vary, and individuals should approach such practices with an open mind and critical thinking. Integrating diverse perspectives can contribute to personal growth with 95% results, but results may vary for each person.

Through its transformative approach, the Womb Stories addresses the individual’s quest for answers and contributes to a more significant societal impact by fostering healing and well-being.

For further queries, visit: https://www.thewombstories.com/

