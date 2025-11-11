From Lab to Legacy: Aigiri Jewels’ Jaipur Launch Celebrated by Mayor Dr. Somya Gurjar

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 10: In the heart of Jaipur, Aigiri Jewels unveiled its first store, marking a new chapter for the brand in the Pink City. The launch was inaugurated by Dr. Somya Gurjar, Mayor of Greater Jaipur, marking a proud moment as Aigiri takes its place amidst the cultural and historic grandeur of the Pink City.

With this launch, Aigiri expands its footprint to three exclusive stores across India, with a vision to grow further and bring sustainable diamonds closer to people nationwide.

Built on a simple but powerful belief: diamonds are not just for special occasions; they are for every moment. Each piece is crafted with 100% Made-in-India CVD diamonds, grown and curated by Greenlab Diamonds, ensuring the brilliance of nature while honouring the responsibility of sustainability.

Speaking at the launch, Sanket Patel, Director at Aigiri Jewels, said:

“Jaipur is a living canvas of culture and craftsmanship. To open our doors here is both a privilege and a promise to the city. Cause with Aigiri, we want to transform the way diamonds are experienced: not locked away for special days, but lived in, celebrated, and worn with pride, every single day.”

Echoing the sentiment, Dr. Somya Gurjar, Mayor of Greater Jaipur, added:

“It is inspiring to see brands like Aigiri making diamonds swadeshi, sustainable, and accessible. In line with PM Narendra Modi's vision of a ‘Viksit Bharat', where world-class craftsmanship is for every citizen, Aigiri reflects how diamonds are no longer a luxury for a few; they are for everyone. It also adds to Jaipur's heritage of artistry while representing a modern India that celebrates its own creations.”

As Aigiri Jewels expands its presence across India, it invites connoisseurs to discover jewellery that is truly ‘Made For Your Moments'.

