From Latur to Dubai: How Abhay Patil Became India’s Youngest Forex Star Before 24

Latur (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: Coming from a middle-class family in Latur, Abhay Patil’s journey is one of resilience, risk-taking, and relentless pursuit of growth. Today, at just 24, he stands as one of India's most recognised young traders and content creators, but the road to success wasn't an easy one.

Early Beginnings: A Teenage Entrepreneur

Abhay Patil’s entrepreneurial instincts showed up early. At the age of 16, while most teenagers were busy preparing for board exams, he was building his first business. Selling customised merchandise, he managed to generate profits of over ₹3 lakh in his very first year.

This initial success not only gave him confidence but also provided him with the capital he needed for his next big chapter — trading.

The Pune Chapter: Balancing Studies and Markets

When Abhay Patil shifted to Pune for college, he was just 18. While pursuing his B.Tech degree, he simultaneously entered the world of trading, investing the profits from his merchandise business.

But trading wasn't easy. The lack of structured guidance, the negative perception surrounding the industry, and the risks involved made his journey extremely challenging. He often had to sacrifice classes, internships, and even opportunities that most college students would consider invaluable.

“Everyone thought I was wasting my time, but I believed in the process,” Abhay Patil recalls.

Adding to his struggles, the removal of leverage in Indian markets hit him hard. Yet, instead of quitting, Abhay Patil adapted and kept learning, making mistakes, and evolving.

The YouTube Struggles: From 100 Subscribers to 780K

Parallel to trading, Abhay Patil also began creating content to share his experiences. But his YouTube journey was filled with setbacks. Between 2020 and 2022, he lost three entire channels, along with more than 500 videos.

Despite this, he never gave up. For two years, he had only 100 subscribers — a number that would have discouraged most creators. But Abhay Patil persisted.

By 2024, his hard work finally paid off. His channel skyrocketed to 500K subscribers, and today, he commands a massive audience of over 780K on YouTube and 435K on Instagram.

Expanding Horizons: From Indian Markets to Crypto and Forex

Initially, Abhay Patil’s focus was on the Indian stock markets. But in 2022, he discovered cryptocurrency trading and realised the immense potential of global markets. By 2023, he had fully entered the world of forex trading.

Seeing the limitations of Indian markets compared to international opportunities, Abhay Patil decided to go all-in on forex and crypto.

His decision paid off. In 2024, he moved to Dubai, positioning himself at the global hub of finance and innovation. There, he not only attended international trading events but also networked with some of the world's top financial minds.

Abhay Patil also became the first Indian trader to live-stream forex trading, giving his community real-time insights and strategies.

Milestones of Success: Supercars and Six-Figure Days

For Abhay Patil, trading wasn't just about charts and numbers. It was about turning dreams into reality. Before his 24th birthday, he achieved one of his lifelong goals — buying his first dream car, a Chevrolet Corvette.

But that was just the beginning. In December 2024, Abhay Patil achieved another milestone by making $100,000 in a single day from trading. To celebrate, he purchased his second dream car, the iconic Mercedes G-Wagon.

Beyond Wealth: Building a Community

While luxury cars and big profits are part of Abhay Patil’s story, he insists they are not his biggest achievements. For him, the real joy comes from the messages he receives daily from his followers.

“When someone tells me they learned trading from my videos and were able to buy their dream bike, support their parents, pay off debts, or just change their life — that means more to me than any milestone,” he says.

This philosophy of giving back to the community has become central to the Abhay Patil brand. His content is not just about profits, but about financial literacy, discipline, and inspiring people to take control of their financial futures.

The Bigger Picture

Abhay Patil journey is a reflection of a larger movement in India, where young traders and creators are breaking stereotypes and building global careers. His story shows that with determination, resilience, and adaptability, it is possible to turn challenges into stepping stones.

From a 16-year-old selling merchandise in Latur to a 24-year-old trader in Dubai, Abhay Patil’s rise is proof that age and background are no barriers to success.

And for him, this is just the beginning.

