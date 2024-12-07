From Law to Leadership- The Journey of Aashruti Brahmbhatt

New Delhi [India], December 07: A seasoned lawyer, and a dynamic entrepreneur, Aashruti Brahmbhatt is making waves with her unique blend of legal and business acumen. She has successfully charted a career trajectory that reflects her passion. Navigating through diverse professional paths, she has made substantial growth in both legal and business fields. Aashruti’s life story is one of determination and unwavering commitment to her goals, even in the face of adversity. Defying the family objections, she married the love of her life in 2009, determined to follow her heart. She has always been a go with the flow person, who brings light and laughter to the lives of everyone around. Taking life as it comes and embracing every moment with enthusiasm, she garnered support from her husband, Hardik, who has been the cornerstone of her success. Aashruti is also a loving mother of two children, and credits her success to them who played a pivotal role in balancing her professional and family commitments.

After making her mark in the world of finance for more than 6 years, Aashruti shifted to corporate law

She made waves when she started her own legal firm Brahmbhatt and Associates

She has two goals running parallel while running a corporate business and a production firm – profitability and impact C Completing her LLB and MBA Marketing in 2008, she headed over to her father's business. Although it was not a professional career she aspired for, this period laid the foundation for her future ventures, both in law and business. Stepping out of her father's business, Aashruti landed in the finance sector where she worked as a relationship manager for more than six years with different companies like ICICI bank, etc. Heading Gujarat for Life Insurance projects under Pioneer Verticales for HNI clients, she has made significant strides in building strong client relationships and delivering exceptional service tailored to their needs. Driven by a desire for intellectual challenge and growth, she later transitioned into corporate law. With strong research skills and natural flair for crafting compelling legal arguments, she earned her name within the legal community. Started back in 2018, Brahmbhatt and Associates started taking its baby steps and soon Aashruti built a diverse and dynamic team for her legal firm, where talent and dedication take precedence over traditional qualifications. She has focussed on creating an inclusive environment, where her employees need not hold a practice degree as compulsion. Her vision behind the idea was to give equal opportunities to individuals from various backgrounds. This approach has fostered a collaborative and innovative workplace. Today her company is a leading advisory firm on Revenue Law, Corporate Law, Taxation, and Commercial Arbitration for major banks. Her legal firm provides solutions to multiple corporate companies, facilitating fund raise for companies through IPOs on various platforms. Offering end-to-end solutions right from assessing financial risks to managing portfolios, her legal firm assists in regulatory compliance of SEBI by preparing necessary documentation, fair valuation and IPO pricing for value creation of promoters. She also provides post IPO services for successful navigation of its “new public status”.

Aashruti's entrepreneurial vision is not just limited to law. She expanded her horizon by merging business strategies with creative insight, and launched a production house “KHVAB FILMS” a year back in 2023. She named her production house after the initials of her children and husband: K-anishka, H-ardik, V-ardhan, A-ashruti, B-rahmbhatt, offering a heartfelt tribute to her family’s unwavering support in her career graph. This personal touch reflects her deep-rooted values and serves as a constant reminder of the inspiration behind her work.Venturing into the industry of filmmaking, Aashruti has her focus on creating public service documentaries shedding light on diverse social issues, like sustainability, gender equality, etc. She believes in the power of visual storytelling and aspires to drive awareness around various societal taboos and amplify voices that often go unheard. Under her leadership the media production house has grown, blending artistic excellence with a strong sense of purpose and is set to release its first documentary in a few weeks. Her personal and professional journey is a testament to her strength and perseverance, overcoming obstacles and achieving her goals with unwavering resolve. Handling extremely diverse responsibilities, she attributes her career growth to the strong ecosystem that has shared the burden of managing work and familial duties.

