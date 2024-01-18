From lawyer to serial exporter: Mohit Chitkara’s inspiring Journey with Bhagirath Goswami

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 18: In a recent podcast with Bhagirath Goswami, Mohit Chitkara, a GST and Trademark practitioner turned exporter, shared his remarkable Journey into the world of exports. Just two months after joining the Program, Mohit received a significant payment of around Rs 1.5 lakh for a sample order, marking a pivotal moment in his entrepreneurial venture.

Expressing his initial goal of gaining knowledge, Mohit revealed that he hadn’t anticipated becoming an exporter, but the support and guidance he found in the community were transformative. The podcast highlighted Mohit’s determination to overcome fears and uncertainties associated with his first consignment. Despite facing challenges with profit margins, he emphasized the importance of community support and the confidence gained through the process.

Looking ahead, Mohit outlined his future plans, aiming to establish an office and employ 15 to 20 individuals within a year. He credited the community for providing essential support, stating that without it, his Journey wouldn’t have been possible. The podcast serves as an inspiring testament to the potential growth and success achievable through knowledge, community, and perseverance in the export industry.

