From Leading FMCG Player in the Eastern Market to National Expansion: Annapurna Group Seeks to Widen Its Footprint

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Building on a 70-year legacy, Annapurna Group, one of the leading FMCG brands in Eastern India, is now gearing up for national expansion. Since 1952, the brand has been serving households with products renowned for their purity, trust, and quality across categories such as agro-based foods, dairy, fruit beverages, and edible oils. Currently growing at a steady 15 to 18 percent CAGR, the Group is set to extend its footprint across the country.

With a strong portfolio consisting of more than 10 brands, Annapurna Group continues to strengthen its presence in the FMCG sector. The company's signature offering, ghee, has become a symbol of purity, quality, and goodness. This reputation carries across its entire product portfolio. Building on this popularity, the Group has launched the first stage of its expansion with Annapurna Cow Ghee in the North Indian market, beginning with key states such as Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Delhi-NCR. Brand Ambassador Shehnaz Gill will lead the campaign as the face of the product.

Speaking about the brand's journey, Mr. Subir Ghosh, Managing Director of Annapurna Group, said:

"Our purpose is simple, to make pure and nutritious food accessible to every household. In a market where trust is scarce, we are committed to offering products that meet consumers' demand for quality and affordability. With consistent CAGR growth of around 15 to 18 percent, we now aim to expand into new categories such as staples and health-focused beverages, always upholding our belief that purity is not a privilege but a right."

At every stage, from sourcing raw ingredients to processing and packaging, purity is carefully kept intact to deliver authentic goodness to consumers. Moving forward, as part of its expansion strategy, the Group will first strengthen its presence in Northern India this year, followed by Southern India in the coming years, and eventually expand into the Western market. By aligning capacity, distribution, and marketing to drive sustainable growth, Annapurna Group aims to achieve multifold year-on-year growth over the next three years. At the heart of this journey lies the brand's core value of purity, ensuring that consumers experience authentic taste and trusted quality.

Your Right to Purity

For over 70 years, Annapurna Group has been a trusted name in Indian households, built on purity, trust, and quality. The Group follows strict SOPs to ensure every product meets the highest standards of safety and authenticity. Guided by its four pillars of purity: procuring, processing, packaging, and people, Annapurna's commitment goes beyond products to define its culture. From responsibly sourcing ingredients to embracing modern processes and values-driven employees, purity runs through everything the brand stands for. This is what makes Annapurna not just a name, but a legacy of trust for generations.

Annapurna Group has also built a diverse portfolio of prominent brands. Fundaaz leads the beverages sector in Northeast India with a strong market presence, while DipTips, with its range of sauces, dips, and condiments, is a new-generation brand quickly adapting to evolving modern tastes. Together, these brands reflect Annapurna's ability to balance its rich legacy with innovation.

About Annapurna Group

Established in 1952, Annapurna Group is a trusted FMCG brand known for its Gawa Ghee, Desi Ghee, and Cow Ghee. Combining traditional methods with modern manufacturing, the group ensures purity, quality, and transparency in every product. With a PAN-India presence and a focus on social initiatives like women's empowerment and healthcare support, Annapurna Group continues to deliver authentic, reliable food products to consumers.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor