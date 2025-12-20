From Merchants to Builders: Dawoodi Bohra Expo Opens in Mumbai Amidst the City’s Infrastructure Boom

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 20: The city's fast-changing skyline set the atmosphere this week as the Dawoodi Bohra community inaugurated the fifth edition of the Saifee Burhani Expo scheduled from 19–21 December 2025 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre. The three-day event welcomed thousands of visitors and marked the community's second major trade gathering in Maharashtra this year after a strong showing in Pune.

The theme focused on Construction and Allied Industries. The venue reflected Mumbai's own development drive. More than 120 exhibitors from India and abroad presented new products, services and technologies. The expo positioned itself as a serious commercial platform for the sector and reaffirmed the Dawoodi Bohras' long-standing role in the city's growth and economic life. The exhibition was inaugurated by Rahul Narwekar, Speaker, Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha.

Shri Rahul Narwekar, Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Maharashtra, said, “Saifee Burhani Expo (Construction 360) plays a critical role in strengthening the construction and real estate ecosystem by bringing together developers, manufacturers, suppliers and innovators under one roof. As Mumbai and Maharashtra continue to evolve as global hubs for infrastructure and urban development, such forums enable collaboration, knowledge exchange and sustainable business growth across the value chain. The Government of Maharashtra remains committed to supporting the trading and construction community, ensuring an environment that encourages investment, innovation and long-term progress for the sector and the economy at large.”

A Historic Partnership with Mumbai

The relationship between the Dawoodi Bohras and Mumbai's commercial heartland spans more than a century. Generations of traders helped shape markets from Bohra Bazaar near Fort to Lohar Chawl and the neighbourhoods around Crawford Market. Their work built trust, strengthened local economies and supported the city's growth.

“This expo reflects a long partnership,” said Taikhoom Mohiyuddin, Head of Economic Development Department of the Dawoodi Bohras. “Our community grew with Mumbai. Our traders and professionals contributed to its markets and services. Today, our entrepreneurs are part of the next phase of development and bring a strong commitment to ethics, quality and responsible growth.”

The expo also highlighted the community's contribution to urban renewal, most notably the Saifee Burhani Upliftment Project in Bhendi Bazaar. Exhibitors pointed to the project as an example of disciplined planning and community-driven development.

Mr. Abizar Patanwala, Group CFO, Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT), said, “The Saifee Burhani Upliftment Project was envisioned by our 52nd Dai al Mutlaq, Syedna Mohammed Burhanuddin, and is being executed under the leadership of the 53rd Dai al Mutlaq, Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin. The programme spans nine sectors, with two sectors completed and multiple sectors, including Sectors 4, 5, 6, 7 and 9, currently under development. Construction 360 Expo has been valuable in strengthening our supply-chain ecosystem by connecting us with capable and innovative vendors, including those beyond established brands. The project sets benchmarks in sustainable redevelopment, with rehabilitation buildings featuring solar panels, sewage treatment plants, organic waste management and designs that maximise natural light, earning recognition from the authorities. Equally important, the Expo enables exposure to advanced technologies such as AI-based site monitoring tools, which enhance project transparency and execution, and will help strengthen SBUT's projects in Mumbai and across the country.”

Murtaza Jasdanwala, Business Development, Economic Development Division of The Dawoodi Bohra Community, said, “The Dawoodi Bohra community has always been deeply rooted in trade, enterprise and ethical business practices, and the role of the Economic Development Division is to channel this strength into structured, future-ready growth. Over the years, we have seen a clear evolution from fragmented participation to a more focused, industry-led approach, particularly in sectors like construction where multiple disciplines converge. The community today has strong representation across the value chain, from developers and designers to material suppliers and technology adopters, with landmark projects delivered across Maharashtra and other parts of India using modern techniques, high-quality materials and sustainability-led practices. The next phase of growth is about collaboration over competition, relationship-led business and global thinking. As India's economy becomes increasingly outward-looking, our objective is to encourage entrepreneurs within the community to engage international markets, explore new geographies and build long-term partnerships grounded in trust, transparency and shared value.”

A Timely Focus

Mumbai is entering one of its biggest phases of infrastructure expansion. New metro lines, coastal routes and large connectivity projects are reshaping the city. The expo responded to this moment by bringing industry leaders and emerging companies into one space to discuss solutions for the city's next decade.

Curators placed special attention on environmental responsibility. “We focused on exhibitors who address sustainability,” said Mohiyuddin. “Their products reduce waste, improve efficiency and support a healthier urban environment.”

Echoing this sentiment, Manish Dua, Adani Cement's National Head for distribution and trade, called the expo “a commendable initiative bringing the construction ecosystem together on one platform”. He highlighted its emphasis on community engagement and sustainability, adding that it adds real value to society.

A Broader Horizon

While the expo honoured Mumbai's heritage, it also reflected the community's global footprint. Exhibitors showcased innovations from international markets, including seismic-resistant systems and energy-efficient materials. This blend of local experience and global expertise strengthened the expo's relevance.

The event also highlighted inclusive participation. Women entrepreneurs, designers and professionals played an active role in several exhibits, reinforcing the community's emphasis on education, dignity and opportunity for women.

As the expo opened, the message was clear. The Dawoodi Bohra community continues to contribute to Mumbai's progress. The expo brought together values, skills and enterprise to support a stronger, more resilient city.

