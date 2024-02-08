From Nature’s Lap to Your Nursery: Baby Forest Ayurveda’s New Launches Redefine Baby Care Luxury

New Delhi (India), February 8: Prepare to embark on an exhilarating journey into the world of unparalleled luxury and holistic baby care with Baby Forest! Born in the heart of Delhi, this avant-garde brand, led by the visionary Business Head, Apoorva Pandey, is set to redefine the standards of infant wellness and sustainable living.

Fuelled by a passion for nurturing, Baby Forest pulsates with vitality under the invigorating motto, “Soham of Ayurveda.” This isn’t just a brand; it’s a commitment to safeguarding the health of our little ones without compromise. The latest venture unveils an opulent array of baby and new mother essentials, each a masterpiece meticulously crafted with an unwavering focus on detail.

Dive headfirst into the future of baby care with Baby Forest Ayurveda! This is not just a product line; it’s a testament to the brand’s unwavering dedication to safety, quality, and the holistic well-being of infants. From enchanting feeding rituals to rejuvenating skincare solutions and ethereal organic clothing, Baby Forest Ayurveda’s offerings are an ode to thoughtful design, enhancing the magical journey of parenthood. Get ready for a symphony of senses as we elevate the standards of baby care to an unprecedented level of opulence and well-being!

New Launch Highlights:

1. Laad Dulaar Bamboo Feeding Plate – Car Shape

Crafted with care from FSC-certified natural bamboo, this 100% biodegradable feeding plate is an environmentally-friendly solution for your baby’s mealtime needs. With a whimsical car shape and a silicone suction base for mess-free feeding, the Laad Dulaar Bamboo Feeding Plate ensures a delightful and stress-free mealtime experience.

Price Range: ₹2750/

2. Makhmali Bichhauna – Baby Sleeping & Changing Sheet

Crafted from 100% organic cotton, the Makhmali Bichhauna is a must-have accessory for every parent. Highly absorbent and gentle on your baby’s delicate skin, this sheet ensures stress-free diaper changes and cleanups, providing comfort and convenience.

Price Range: ₹995/-

3. Swaksh Bhoomi Natural Floor Cleaner

The Swaksh Bhoomi Ayurvedic Floor Cleaner is a gentle yet powerful solution crafted with Ayurvedic ingredients for a safe and hygienic living space for your little ones. Say goodbye to harmful residues and hello to the cleanest and healthiest floors.

Price Range: ₹445/-

4. Neer 99.9% Water Baby Wipes

Experience the goodness of Neer 99.9% water baby wipes, crafted for sensitive and gentle baby skin. Dermatologically tested and free from harmful chemicals, these wipes offer a reliable and gentle cleaning solution with no added fragrance.

Price: ₹449/-

5. Swaksh Khilone Baby Toy & Surface Cleaner

Keep your baby’s toys and surfaces clean and safe with this Ayurvedic solution. Free from harsh chemicals and artificial fragrances, the Swaksh Khilone Baby Toy & Surface Cleaner ensures the utmost care for your little one.

Price Range: ₹445/-

6. Maasoom Mukhra Ayurvedic Kids Face Wash

Enriched with chamomile, daisy, sugarcane, and sea buckthorn, this gentle and effective Ayurvedic face wash cares for your child’s delicate skin. Free from harsh chemicals and artificial fragrances, let your kid’s skin glow with happiness.

Price Range: ₹645/-

Baby Forest’s product range spans bathing rituals, feeding essentials, skincare solutions, playing rituals, and organic clothing. Committed to safety, products are crafted with natural ingredients, which sets the price point slightly on the luxurious side. Immerse your baby in the luxury of Ayurvedic care with Baby Forest Ayurveda’s new collection. Embrace tradition with a touch of modern elegance for a journey of parenthood that is both enchanting and soothing.

About Baby Forest Ayurveda:

Baby Forest is a Delhi-based luxury baby care brand founded by Apoorva Pandey, a business leader with a remarkable track record in establishing and nurturing successful ventures. Committed to holistic wellness and sustainable living, Baby Forest’s product range includes bathing rituals, feeding essentials, skincare solutions, playing rituals, and organic clothing, crafted with the utmost care and attention to detail. The brand’s offerings are deeply rooted in the ancient teachings of Ayurveda, ensuring natural purity and comprehensive well-being for infants and new mothers alike. For more information, visit www.babyforest.com

