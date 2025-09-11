From NCDEX Stable, NeRL Emerges Critical to India's ₹10,000 Cr Agri-Fintech Drive

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 11: After weeks of investor frenzy in NCDEX, the spotlight is now shifting to another jewel from the same stableNational E-Repository Ltd (NeRL). Backed by a government mandate and NABARD's renewed thrust on warehouse receipt financing,

NeRL is no longer a hidden subsidiary. It is emerging as the hero of India's digital agri-credit revolution. With a ₹10,000 crore target for e-NWR loans carved out of the record ₹32.5 lakh crore agri-credit plan for FY26, NeRL sits at the centre of policy, technology, and finance. In just the first quarter, pledge loans via e-NWRs touched ₹1,500 crore, underscoring early adoption momentum.

This push is tightly aligned with the Digital India theme - where farmers gain seamless access to formal credit, stored produce turns into liquid collateral, and banks plug into a trusted digital backbone. NeRL's initiatives, including the e-Kisan Upaj Nidhi (e-KUN) marketplace and a Credit Guarantee Scheme, are designed to unlock scale and reduce friction across the value chain.

For investors, the writing on the wall is clear. If NCDEX once brought transparency to agri-commodity markets, NeRL is now rewriting the playbook for collateralised agri-credit - a business model that grows with every warehouse, every receipt, and every loan disbursed.

Investor Takeaways: Why NeRL is the Next Big Bet

- Policy-backed momentum: ₹10,000 crore e-NWR loan mandate within the ₹32.5 lakh crore GLC target.

- Early traction: ₹1,500 crore e-NWR pledge finance already achieved in Q1 FY26.

- Digital India alignment: NABARD support, e-KUN marketplace, and credit guarantees fuelling adoption.

- Scalable model: Every stored tonne of produce is a new financial asset waiting to be unlocked.

- Bottom line: With NABARD's push, Digital India alignment, and policy tailwinds, NeRL is stepping out of NCDEX's shadow and onto centre stage as the next big growth engine in agri-fintech.

