From One Generation to the Next -- a Timeless Legacy Served with Devotion

New Delhi [India], January 5: Located in the heart of Pune, Shree Uphar Gruha is a must-visit destination for food enthusiasts and those seeking a taste of traditional Maharashtrian cuisine. This quick food hub is famous for its mouthwatering Misal Pav, a popular Maharashtrian dish that's sure to tantalize your taste buds.

Shree Upahar Gruha is more than just a name. It's a cherished symbol of tradition, taste and togetherness.

The story of Shree Upahar Gruha began in 1980 when Mr. Atul Bhide, while sitting at the revered Shegaon Gajanan Maharaj Mandir, received a divine inspiration to create a place that would not only serve food but also preserve Pune's authentic culinary heritage.

Guided by this vision, Shree Upahar Gruha was founded in a traditional wada at Sadashiv Peth, offering soulful Maharashtrian delicacies such as Misal Pav, Batata vada and Sabudana Khichadi.

With its humble beginnings, heartfelt hospitality and unmatched authenticity, Shree Upahar Gruha rapidly became a favourite quick food hub among Punekars.

As love and demand grew, Shree Upahar Gruha expanded its menu and relocated to a larger space, while staying true to its roots of simplicity and tradition.

In 2019, the brand extended its footprint with a new branch on Sinhagad Road, strengthening its connection with the local community. This outlet introduced exciting additions to the menu, appealing to a broader range of food lovers.

In 2023, Radhikaa's Culinary Ventures Pvt Ltd. was established under the leadership of Niranjan Kulkarni, taking forward the reins of Shree Upahar Gruha and marking a significant milestone in the food industry. He is proudly carrying forward a third-generation legacy of authentic flavours and heartfelt service.

This transition from the modern age (2017-2023) to the ultra-modern age (from 2023) ushered in a new era of growth and innovation, focusing on modernization with the brand's timeless commitment to deliver authentic taste, along with preserving its legacy.

In September 2025, Shree Upahar Gruha proudly launched two new branches, one in Kothrud and another in Bibwewadi, spreading its signature flavours, warmth and legacy to even more food enthusiasts across the city.

Carrying forward our legacy of taste and tradition, we will soon be delighting customers across India.

Today, Shree Upahar Gruha stands not just as a food joint but as a third-generation family legacy, carrying forward a journey of faith, flavour and devotion that continues to serve Pune with the same divine inspiration it was founded upon.

What began as a divine stimulus has today become a name synonymous with soulful Maharashtrian food and timeless hospitality. It has become a symbol of Pune's cultural essence and continues to evolve with time, staying true to its timeless promise.

"To serve not just food but the divinity within it."

