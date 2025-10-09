From Patna to Pan-India: Why 'Webkoof' Matters in the Age of UPI, Deepfakes and Digital Arrests

VMPL

Patna (Bihar) [India], October 9: India today finds itself at a defining moment in its digital journey. With more than 850 million internet users, the country is not only among the most connected nations in the world but also one of the most vulnerable. From farmers checking mandi prices through apps, to homemakers navigating e-commerce platforms, to students in online classrooms, and professionals using UPI for instant paymentstechnology has seeped into the daily fabric of life.

Yet, alongside empowerment, a shadow looms. Cybercrime complaints have more than doubled since 2020, coinciding with the pandemic-induced surge in online dependence. Rural Indiawhere internet usage grew by 45 percent in just a few yearsis increasingly in the crosshairs of cybercriminals.

This contradiction between opportunity and vulnerability forms the central theme of Never Be Next - Webkoof: Inns and Outs of Cybercrime, a new book by Patna-based tech entrepreneur Abhinav Das. Published by Sahityagram Prakashan, the 200-page volume has quickly been described as a citizen's guide to navigating India's digital jungle.

From Entrepreneur to Author

Das, who has spent over a decade building ventures like Intenext Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Patna SMS, and Patnakart Agro Farms Pvt. Ltd., is not a conventional author. His work in digital governanceincluding introducing e-office and paperless processes across more than 15 Bihar government departmentsexposed him firsthand to the vulnerabilities ordinary citizens face.

"You can run a business from your village, but you can also lose your life savings with one wrong click," Das reflects.

It is this lived dualitytechnology as both savior and snarethat led to the creation of Webkoof.

What Does Webkoof Mean?

The title itself is a sharp warning. Web stands for the digital net, while koofa colloquial term for foolreminds readers that even the most educated can be duped. Das argues that cybercrime is the most democratic of crimes, cutting across class, geography, and gender.

Importantly, Das goes beyond narration. Each chapter provides red flags, prevention strategies, and reporting mechanisms, including the national cybercrime portal cybercrime.gov.in and helpline 1930.

Awareness Over Technology

A recurring argument in Webkoof is that cybersecurity is as much cultural as it is technical.

India, Das observes, has millions of digitally enabled but digitally unaware citizens. A farmer can make a UPI transfer but cannot tell a scam call from a genuine one. A student can attend online classes but fails to identify a fake scholarship website.

Eminent Endorsements

The book Webkoof - Inns & Outs of Cybercrime carries forewords from distinguished officials, including Kundan Krishnan, ADG Police Headquarters, Bihar, who describes it as "an important resource for law enforcement and citizens alike"; Siddharth Tiwari, IRS (C&IT), CBIC, who calls it "a call to action for digital vigilance, rooted in real experiences of governance and fraud"; and R.K. Singh, IRS (Retd.), who praises it as "a rare grassroots insight into India's cybercrime reality, from metros to villages."

The book has also received advance praise from Santosh Singh, Senior Assistant Editor, The Indian Express, who terms it "a handbook to out-think web terrorists," and Paramtosh K. Singh, Deputy General Manager, SBI, who highlights its urgency and relevance for banking customers.

Recognition Among Senior Officials

The significance of Webkoof has extended beyond literary circles into the corridors of India's enforcement and revenue agencies. In recent weeks, Das presented the book to several senior officials, where discussions revolved around the intersection of economic offences and cyber fraud. The book has also drawn appreciation from senior government officials and enforcement experts, including Shri J.K. Bubana, Additional Director General, Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI); Shri Abhishek Kamal, Senior Intelligence Officer, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Government of India; Shri Aryendra Pal Singh, IRS (C&IT), Assistant Director, DRI (Customs & Central Excise), Government of India; and Dr. Mohan Kumar Meena, Commissioner, Customs (Preventive), Bihar and Jharkhand Range all of whom acknowledged Webkoof as a timely and insightful contribution to India's fight against cybercrime and digital fraud.The book has also received words of appreciation from Nitish Mishra, Industry Minister, Government of Bihar, who commended Webkoof for its relevance in today's digital era and lauded author Abhinav Das for using his entrepreneurial experience to raise awareness about cyber safety and responsible technology use across India.

Why It Matters Now

The timing of Webkoof could not be more critical. India is racing ahead with initiatives under Digital India, pushing UPI adoption and expanding online citizen services. Yet, cybercriminals are innovating faster than official awareness campaigns.

Agencies like I4C (Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre) and CERT-In issue advisories, but the missing link remains public vigilance. Das warns that without urgent interventions, India risks creating a generation of Webkoofscitizens digitally connected but digitally unprotected.

A Human Voice in a Technical World

Despite its technical subject, the book is deeply personal. Das dedicates it to his parents, wife Supriya, and daughter Navishawriting that her "digital innocence" inspired him to think harder about online safety. He also pays tribute to his native Teldiha in Banka and childhood town Tundi in Dhanbad, rooting his mission in his own journey from rural Bihar to digital entrepreneurship.

Availability

Publisher: Sahityagram Prakashan

ISBN: 978-93-49791-68-8

Edition: First (2025)

Available at: Amazon, Flipkart, Google Books, Kindle, leading bookstores & https://www.webkoof.digital/

