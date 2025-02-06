From Patna to the Big Leagues: How Three Friends Are Revolutionizing the Ticketing Industry with BookNow

New Delhi [India], February 06:A heartwarming story is emerging from the small city of Patna, Bihar. Three friends are daring to dream big, armed with nothing but their passion, technology, and an unwavering belief in their vision. Their company, BookNow, is not just another ticketing platform—it's a mission to solve the pain points that have plagued the industry for years.

The Birth of BookNow: A Dream Rooted in Struggle

The story of BookNow begins with its founder, Deepak Arya, a master's graduate from IIT Patna. Deepak's journey is one of resilience and determination. During his college days in 2017, he ran a website selling conference and event tickets. It was here that he first experienced the frustrations of clients and users—poor technology, inefficient demand-supply management, and a lack of innovation.

However, life had other plans. In 2019, Deepak had to sell his website due to financial struggles in his family. After graduating, he joined IT companies and MNCs, gaining valuable experience but never losing sight of his dream. In 2024, he decided to return to his roots in Patna, a city often overlooked due to its lack of infrastructure and support.

With the help of his college friends, Shubham and Navin, Deepak reignited his vision. Together, they embarked on a journey to create something extraordinary. Despite the odds, their dedication and hard work have brought them to the brink of launching BookNow, a platform that promises to redefine the ticketing experience.

What Makes BookNow Different?

BookNow isn't just another app—it's a solution-driven platform designed with the user in mind. The team has revealed some unique features that set it apart from the competition:

AI-Powered Pricing:

BookNow uses advanced AI technology to analyze booking trends and demand for movies and shows based on location. This means you'll never have to overpay for a movie that's underperforming in your area. The platform ensures you get the best price for the best experience. Right Audience, Right Time, Right Price:

Imagine planning a family movie night, only to find that ticket prices are sky-high. With BookNow, you'll receive timely notifications offering discounts for the same show. Why pay more when you can enjoy the same experience for less? Pre-Book with Confidence:

Missed out on tickets for a blockbuster movie because the theater was houseful? BookNow introduces a game-changing feature: pay a minimal, refundable amount to pre-book your tickets. No matter how crowded the theater is, your seats are guaranteed. Explore Your City:

Want to discover events and activities happening around you but don't know where to start? BookNow's location-based markers will guide you to the right place at the right time, ensuring you never miss out on the fun.

A Dream Worth Fighting For

For Deepak, Shubham, and Navin, BookNow is more than just a business—it's a testament to their belief in innovation, inclusivity, and the power of dreams. While the giants of the industry focus on profits, these three friends are focused on solving real problems and creating a seamless experience for users.

As BookNow prepares to go live, the team is hopeful but grounded. They know the road ahead is challenging, but their story is a reminder that with passion, perseverance, and a little bit of heart, even the smallest players can make a big impact.

So, the next time you book a ticket, remember the story of BookNow—a dream born in the heart of Patna, fueled by the struggles of its founders, and built to make your life a little easier. Because sometimes, the best ideas don't come from boardrooms; they come from the streets, the struggles, and the hearts of those who dare to dream.

