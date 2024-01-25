From Photographer to Serial Exporter: Naveen Reddy’s Extraordinary Journey with Bhagirath Goswami

Surat (Gujarat) [India], January 25: In an extraordinary podcast, Naveen Reddy from Hyderabad shares his remarkable journey from a photographer to a serial exporter, achieving amazing profits without any investments. With over 20 years of diverse experience, Naveen transitioned from steel quality control to supply chain design before venturing into entrepreneurship in photography and videography.

Naveen’s foray into exports began after attending a two-day workshop by Bhagirath Goswami. Inspired by stories of successful exporters, Naveen chose onion as his product due to its processing margin. He established a fruitful partnership with a manufacturer in Vijayawada, securing a 1:1 profit margin and a remarkable 80% overall profit, divided equally between him and the manufacturer.

Grateful for the guidance received, Naveen acknowledges Bhagirath Goswami’s mentorship in overcoming challenges, building confidence, and setting ambitious goals. Looking ahead, Naveen plans to expand his product portfolio, targeting daily shipments and achieving his family and organizational goals in the next decade. His journey serves as a testament to the endless possibilities in the world of exports with the right mindset and mentorship.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor