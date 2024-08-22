From Protest to Protection: How Self-Defence Can Be a Game-Changer for Women

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India] August 22: The heinous event that took place at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata recently, where a 31-year-old doctor was allegedly raped and murdered, sparked a big stir among the shocked protesters and resulted in protests across the country. This distressing occurrence, sadly, isn't unique. We have observed a notable increase in cruelty inflicted on women countrywide in the recent years. Mentionable instances include the widely-known Nirbhaya incident of 2012 that received a large amount of criticism, right up to the most recent episodes of both physical and spoken harassments and attacks happening in the open public areas at various locations.

The appalling incident with Nirbhaya, a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern who had been mercilessly gang-raped and murdered in Delhi, was a painful awakening of the whole country. It highlighted a grave injustice, causing wide-spread discussions. Similarly, the fate of Priyanka Reddy, a 27-year-old vet, also raped and brutally murdered in Hyderabad, ignited fury across the country. Both cases demanded stronger actions against gender based violence. It's in the aftermath of such grim incidents that emotions of horror and disgust are felt deeply. As we work towards societal responsibility and controls, it's crucial for the strength of self-defence to shift towards women instead of men. This could be a game-changer.

Promoting Prevention and Education

For a safer community, we need to focus on stopping problems before they start. Education and prevention are key. Regular safety checks in public spaces, particularly those frequented by women. This could be places like hospitals, colleges, universities, even public transport. By identifying the vulnerability and setting up safety measures, we can stop crimes from happening at all.

Teaching self-defence is an important safety aspect. It's not only about equipping women with self-defence skills. The aim extends to building a safe community where everyone is ready and knowledgeable. When everyone learns about self-defence, regardless of gender, and follows safety rules, a culture of shared respect and responsibility grows.

Safety through Technological Advancements

The technology is an additional way out for self-protection. Wearable devices, safety apps, and smart home security systems are the devices that can be in use to provide that additional layer of safety. For example SafetyGadgets.in, a website specializing in e-commerce, provides a wide range of safety products, including pepper sprays, stun guns, and personal alarms. They offer these tech products which, provide an extra layer of security by remaining unnoticed when they are stashed in a wallet or hung on the keychain. In addition to this, the website also promotes various safety Items, like safety whistles and safety apps, with which authorities and family members can be informed in case of an emergency.

Another approach is to have a wearable device that can monitor a woman's location at all times, as well as alert the police and other bodies in case of an emergency. For instance, SafetyGadgets.in has a GPS-enabled smartwatch which can dispatch single click alerts to the pre-set sources. Devices and dynamic learning with gadgets can address personal mobility and a host of potential physical problems.

Addressing Systemic Issues

However, self-defence and technology are only part of the solution. That is, we have to address the need to continue perpetuating gender-based violence. A critical part is workplace safety. To create a safe and supportive work environment is unavoidable for all employees. Not only women are the ones that have to feel safe. This can be done by setting policies against sexual harassment, delivering consent and boundary training, and ensuring that those who violated others would be responsible. Mental health is crucial in these circumstances. The distress and terror frequently felt afterwards can deeply impact and stay with women for a long time. Mental health help is vital, together with resources, for both the survivors and their families.

Finally, we need to advocate for stricter laws and policies for the protection of women. This will also mean increased support for survivors and harsher legal consequences for the attackers. We have to form a society where women are not only safe but also treated as equals and are respected.

To conclude, the RG Kar case, Nirbhaya case, Priyanka Reddy case, and alike are stark reminders that one cannot rely on a single approach to women's safety. Instead, society should invest in preventive measures and education, technology should be used to prevent crimes, and the systemic issues should be addressed. The instruction of self-defence skills and making available to women gadgets will be a great tool that gives them the power to protect themselves and demand the right to their safety and dignity. Let us focus on women's safety and well-being and give self-defence the elevated position in creating a better future for all.

Vishal Saurav, CEO of SafetyGadgets.in, a sister company of XBOOM Utilities.

