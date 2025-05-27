From Random Taps to Riches: A Son Honoured His Mother's Words & Won!

SMPL

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 27: At 56, many people reflect on the life they have lived. For Sriram Rajagopalan, a retired engineer living in Chennai, India, that reflection led to an answered prayer... winning the INR 231 Cr Jackpot with Emirates Draw.

On Sunday, March 16, 2025, one day after his birthday and six days after his mother's, Sriram did something he had done many times before: he bought a ticket. But this time, he matched all seven numbers in Emirates Draw's MEGA7 game. That quiet moment became historic as Emirates Draw, the globally recognised lottery operated by Tycheros, crowned its INR 231 Cr Jackpot winner. It was a life-changing moment for one lucky winner and a powerful reminder to dreamers around the world that anything is possible.

He tapped random numbers on his phone using a stylus with his eyes closed. Sriram then received the call that changed everything. "I didn't believe it at first. I replayed the draw video and even took a screenshot of the winning numbers!"

Raised in a humble, middle-class household, Sriram credits his strength to one person, his mother. "Amma taught us to never give up. No matter what happens."

That belief carried him through a steady life, full of dreams shaped by hard work and family values. He moved to Saudi Arabia in 1998, built a life abroad with his wife, raised two sons, and returned home after retiring in 2023.

Despite health challenges and the responsibility of caring for his ailing mother, Sriram never lost faith. "I had taken a break from playing, but then I thought, what if luck comes and I have no ticket? I didn't want to miss that chance."

His interest in lottery and perseverance, kept him playing regularly all Emirates Draw games, "Small or big because the odds are the odds and that's what makes it exciting!"

Like other players, Sriram played hoping for luck, not expecting a life-changing win. However, fate had other plans.

"Congratulations to our INR 231 Cr winner, whose life and the lives of future generations will be transformed forever! This prize marks the largest individual win in our game's history and proof that what we have built is real, scalable, and transformative. Born in the Gulf, our success is now expanding globally. As lottery winners often say, 'You always hope, but you never think it will be you, until it is.' This is the kind of story we want to multiply around the world. With more wins on the horizon, we remain committed to making a real difference in peoples' lives, one ticket, one dream, one moment at a time," stated Paul Sebestyen, CEO at Tycheros.

Sriram described the winning moment in simple words: "70% happiness. 30% fear. It's a huge amount. I've never managed something like this before, but Emirates Draw guided me through it all. This win isn't only for me; it's hope for my family, my children, and everyone reading. Every father dreams of securing their children's future and now I can as this is the chance to build generational wealth."

When asked about giving back, he did not hesitate. "I have a history of charitable acts, but these days I see how deeply cancer is affecting many lives, especially children and I want to support causes that matter. From temples and elderly homes to cancer charities. There's so much good that needs to be done."

His Strategy? "People sometimes get obsessed with strategies, but luck doesn't follow formulas. The only strategy is to play responsibly, buy what you can afford, and enjoy the experience. That's the spirit!"

What does Sriram say to those who doubt these wins? "The Internet comes with a lot of noise; you will find scams selling lucky numbers or people saying it's fake. Don't fall for them. The only way to know the truth is to try it yourself through the official website."

Will the INR 231 Cr win change Sriram? "I have bigger choices to make now compared to when I was a regular employee. So, yes it might change my life but not who I am."

When asked what legacy he hopes to leave behind, he stressed: "I haven't invented anything or discovered a planet, I'm just lucky and grateful. I want the blessings to keep flowing and I hope to be remembered for the good I give back. Because for me, giving back is what makes a lottery win truly meaningful."

Now, Sriram is focused on paying it forward and making a difference. And yes, he has already bought another EASY6 ticket!

But to thousands of dreamers out there, his message is gold: "You'll face failures, emotions, and moments when you question yourself... make sure you come back and play. Buy at least one ticket, enjoy, and play responsibly. You don't know when luck will shine on you. That's all I did and it changed everything."

