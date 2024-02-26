From Real Estate to Export Success: Nazneen Ali’s Inspiring journey with Bhagirath Goswami’s ‘Being Exporter’ program

Surat (Gujarat) [India], February 26: In a recent podcast, Bhagirath Goswami interviewed Nazneen Ali, the CEO of Royal HBCI Private Limited, who transitioned from the real estate industry to becoming a successful exporter. Nazneen shared her inspiring journey, emphasizing the challenges she faced in real estate and the economic downturn that led her to explore new opportunities.

Nazneen expressed her gratitude for discovering the “Being Exporter” program led by Bhagirath Goswami. She highlighted the program’s effectiveness in providing comprehensive knowledge and mentorship, guiding her from a novice to a proficient exporter. Despite initial fears and technical uncertainties, Nazneen successfully sent her first shipment, gaining confidence and overcoming challenges.

Her message to aspiring entrepreneurs includes the “Four Cs”: having the Right Coach (referring to Bhagirath Goswami), maintaining Commitment, practicing Consistency, and embracing Challenges to achieve desired goals. Nazneen encourages others to join the program, emphasizing the importance of the two-day workshop and the ongoing mentorship to become a 100% successful exporter. The podcast reflects a transformative journey and inspires those looking to venture into the export industry.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor