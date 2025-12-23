From Red Carpets to Bandstand: Rozlyn Khan, Natasha Fernandez, Shaily Priya & Gargi Kundu team up with Preeti B Choksi to brighten Christmas for Underprivileged Kids

New Delhi [India], December 23:The Angel Express Foundation recently organised a magnificent Christmas gala at Bandstand, dedicated to bringing holiday cheer to underprivileged youth. Led by prominent social activist Preeti B Choksi and Nikhil M Ruparel, the gathering successfully turned the seaside landmark into a vibrant center for celebration and community impact.

The primary objective of the program was to deliver a magical holiday experience to children who rarely encounter such festivities. More than just a party, the afternoon functioned as a vital reminder of the collective responsibility needed to support Mumbai's marginalised communities.

The charitable mission received significant backing from esteemed political figures, including MP Varsha Gaikwad, MLA Aslam Shaikh, Tulip Miranda (President, Mumbai Mahila Congress), and corporators Akhilesh Yadav and Virendra Choudry, all of whom praised the efforts of Preeti B Choksi.

Adding to the event's lustre, several high-profile entertainment personalities stepped forward to champion the cause. Among the notable attendees were Peta Model & Influencer Rozlyn Khan, Jolly LLB 3 actress Natasha Fernandez, TV & OTT actress Shaily Priya, and reality show ‘Society' star Gargi Kundu.

Rather than making brief appearances, these celebrities immersed themselves in the festivities, leading energetic dance routines and engaging in heartfelt conversations with the kids. A standout moment occurred during the gift-giving ceremony, where the stars personally handed out presents and shared meaningful interactions with the young attendees.

Reflecting on the day's success, Preeti B Choksi stated, “Our mission was to move beyond a simple holiday gathering to foster a true sense of community and joy for these children. Our commitment remains focused on connecting the glamour of our city with its profound social obligations.”

The celebration wrapped up with a collective pledge from the guests and organisers to remain dedicated to the growth and empowerment of the city's underprivileged youth.

To watch the full program, please visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=44OZYHV7sOw | https://www.instagram.com/reel/DSkktJhiFz_/

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.