From Rekha to Sobhita Dhulipala: Celebrities Amplified Self-Care Standards at the GlobalSpa Awards 2023

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: The GlobalSpa Awards, the most exhilarating event in the wellness calendar, took place on 13th September 2023 at St. Regis Mumbai. The event brought together key leaders from the spa, wellness, and hospitality industry. The evening also welcomed renowned celebrities from Bollywood, sports, fashion, and music, adding a touch of glamour and popularity. Now in its fifth edition, the primary goal of the GlobalSpa Awards is to champion exceptional standards and foster a deeper connection between spa aficionados and top-tier wellness establishments.

Parineeta Sethi, Chief Editor, GlobalSpa India & Middle East, expressed, “At the GlobalSpa Awards, we are dedicated to honouring and celebrating those who tirelessly work to uplift the standards of well-being, and these awards are a testament to their commitment and innovation.”

Hosted by Kubbra Sait, this year's extravagant gathering witnessed prominent celebrities such as Rekha, Sobhita Dhulipala, Raashii Khanna, Manushi Chhillar, Vaani Kapoor, Aparshakti Khurrana, Radhika Madan, Saiyami Kher, Angad Bedi, Manish Malhotra, Babil Khan, Maniesh Paul, Randeep Hooda, Sania Mirza, and many others. Their presence on the red carpet added an exceptional sparkle to the event.

These luminaries not only added glitz and glamour, but they also played roles as presenters and recipients of awards across various categories, encompassing the best destination spa, best salon, best vegan beauty brand, best hotel spa, and more. This year's event raised the bar with expanded choices, innovative technology, sustainability initiatives, and a commitment to inclusivity, highlighting the importance of self-care while featuring renowned celebrities.

The partnering brands shared their experience of a successful collaboration with the GlobalSpa Awards 2023.

Congratulating the team on the memorable event, Christine Mukherjee, Country Head, Austria National Tourism Office, said, “I have heard nothing but praise from all who attended the award function. The presenter was well prepared and the function was well attended by many superstars from various industries. The team did a superb job on the social media coverage of the GlobalSpa Award.”

Arlisya Murninda, Marketing & Communications Manager, ELE|NA, said, “I had the distinct honour of representing ELE|NA as Wellness Partner at the prestigious GlobalSpa Awards. It was a vibrant celebration, from its impeccable organisation to its star-studded guest list. It served as a beacon of excellence in the pursuit of conscious living and sustainable wellness, leaving a lasting impression on all fortunate enough to participate in this extraordinary event.”

“As the Knowledge Partner for this year’s awards, our role was to develop a process that was fair, subjective, transparent, and inclusive. We received an overwhelming response from all the participants,” says Monish Chatrath, Managing Partner, MGC Global.

GlobalSpa Awards 2023: The Complete List of Winners

1. GlobalSpa Eternal Icon: Rekha

2. GlobalSpa Fitness Icon: Vaani Kapoor

3. GlobalSpa Sports Trailblazer: Sania Mirza

4. GlobalSpa Versatile Performer of the Year: Sobhita Dhulipala

5. GlobalSpa Impactful Performer of the Year: Aparshakti Khurana

6. GlobalSpa Fitness Ground-breaker: Randeep Hooda

7. GlobalSpa On-Screen Sport Inspiration: Saiyami Kher

8. GlobalSpa Multi-Faceted Fitness Icon: Angad Bedi

9. Global Couture Visionary of the Year: Manish Malhotra

10. GlobalSpa Rising Star of the Year (Female): Radhika Madan

11. GlobalSpa Rising Star of the Year (Male): Babil Khan

12. GlobalSpa Stellar Performer of the Year: Raashii Khanna

13. GlobalSpa Woman of Substance: Manushi Chhillar

14. GlobalSpa Ace Performer of the Year: Maniesh Paul

15. Best Resort Spa: Ananta Spa & Resort Pushkar and Alila Diwa Goa

16. Spa Manager of the Year: Lalnun Mawii - Pullman New Delhi Aerocity and Nilesh R. Kantak - The Leela Mumbai

17. Best Destination Spa: Raffles Udaipur and Atmantan Wellness Centre, Mulshi

18. Most Luxurious Spa Hotel: Andaz Spa, Andaz Delhi and CHI, The Spa - Shangri-La Hotel, Bengaluru.

19. Most Luxurious Spa Retreat: Niraamaya Retreats Backwaters and Beyond, Kumarakom

20. Most Luxurious Spa Resort: Santata Spa, Grand Hyatt Kochi, Bolgatty and The Spa, The Leela Palace Jaipur

21. Best Hotel Spa:

* North: Ruhab Spa, Fairmont Jaipur and R The Spa, Radisson Blu Plaza Delhi

* South: The Ritz Carlton Spa, The Ritz Carlton, Bangalore and Kaya Kalp - The Royal Spa, ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad.

* West: J Wellness Circle, The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai and AWAY Spa, W Goa

* East: MAYFAIR Spa Resort & Casino, Gangtok

22. Best Spa Product- Anti Ageing (Global): Hyalu- Procollagene, THALGO

23. Best Spa Product (Global): Dermalogica - Power Bright Dark Spot Serum

24. Most Luxurious Spa Treatment: Vino Therapy, Conrad Bengaluru and Hot Stone Combination Therapy, Grand Hyatt Mumbai

25. Most Luxurious Spa New (Day): SORIN Spa, IOSIS Spa & Wellness pvt ltd

26. Most Luxurious Spa (Day): CINQTUAIR, The Claridges Delhi and Aura Spa, The Park Indore

27. Best Spa for Beauty Treatments: CHI, The Spa- Shangri-La Eros, New Delhi

28. Most Environmentally Inclined Spa: The Earth Spa, Grape County Eco Resort & Spa

29. Best Wellness Cuisine: Six Senses Vana, Uttarakhand and Viveda Wellness Resort

30. Best Ayurvedic Wellness Spa: Carnoustie Ayurveda & Wellness Resort, Kerala and Rejuve, The Spa, The LaLit Bekal

31. Best Holistic Wellness Retreat: Ananda Spa, Ananda in the Himalayas and AMAL Tamara, Mannanchery, Kerala

32. Best Day Spa: Sawadhee Traditional Thai Spa, Delhi

33. Best Spa Interiors (Day): The Spa, The Leela Palace, New Delhi

34. Spa Therapist of the Year: Lalrodingi Chhakchhuak, Conrad Pune

35. Best New Resort Spa: Ksema by Mulberry Shades, Bengaluru and Heavenly Spa by Westin, The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas

36. Best New Hotel Spa: Spa by JW, JW Marriott Goa

37. Best Spa Interiors Hotel: Rejuve The Spa, The LaLit Chandigarh

38. Best Spalon Chain: Jean-Claude Biguine and IOSIS Wellness

39. Best Spalon (Standalone): LEVO Spalon, Gurgaon

40. Best Spalon Hotel: JW Hair Studio, JW Marriott Bengaluru

41. Best Spa Product - Anti Ageing Line (India): Anti-Ageing Serum, Biosol

42. Best Spa Product- Natural Line: Shankara Kumkumadi Oil

43. Best Product for Hair Nourishment: Shankara Nourishing Hair & Scalp Oil

44. Best Indian Spa Product: Tishya by The Leela

45. Favourite Spa Hotel - Global: JW Marriott Mauritius Resort

46. Favourite Spa Resort - India: Shine Spa - Sheraton Grand Resort & Spa, Chennai

47. Favourite Spa Resort - Global: The Ritz-Carlton Maldives, Fari Islands

48. Favourite Spa Brand - India: JIVA Spa by Taj

49. Favourite Spa Brand - Global: ELE|NA The Spa

50. Favourite Wellness Destination - Oceania: Fiji

51. Favourite Wellness Destination - America: California

52. Urban Wellness Destination: Singapore

53. Favourite Wellness Destination - Asia: Thailand

54. Favourite Wellness Destination - Africa: South Africa

55. Favourite Wellness Destination - Upcoming: Jamaica

56. Favourite Wellness Destination - Europe: Austria

57. Favourite Wellness Destination - Middle East: AlUla, Suadi Arabia

58. Favourite Eco Spa - Global: Soneva Soul

59. Favourite Honeymoon Spa of the Year - Global: Jumeirah Bali

60. Favourite Salon: LOOKS Prive

61. Favourite Spa - India

* South: Antahpura Spa, Park Hyatt Chennai

* North: Quan Spa, JW Marriott New Delhi Aerocity

* West: Iridium Spa, The St. Regis Mumbai

62. Favourite Honeymoon Spa of the Year - India: Raffles Udaipur

63. Favourite Sustainable Destination: Bhutan

64. Favourite Organic Brand: Juicy Chemistry

65. Conscious Estate Brand: Lodha

66. Vegan Beauty Brand: Kimirica

67. Ayurvedic Wellness Retreat - India: NAAD Wellness

68. Medical Wellness Retreat - Global: Chiva Som International Health Resort, Hua Hin, Thailand

69. Homegrown Beauty Brand: MyGlamm

70. Best Wellness Club: DISCOVER Collection Club New Delhi

