From Roaring Sports Arenas to Starry Skies: Skyscanner's Travel Trends Report Reveals 2025 Will Be a Year of Shared Experiences

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], November 8: Leading global travel app Skyscanner today released its "Travel Trends 2025 Report," revealing that the upcoming year is all about collective travel experiences. From stargazing beneath the night skies to exploring immersive art galleries, Indians are increasingly drawn to adventures that offer a sense of community. Moreover, with 66% of Indians planning to travel more in 2025, global exploration is a top priority as they seek out destinations that offer enriching experiences. The report further offers insights into the pulse of Indian travellers in the coming year, their evolving travel preferences, and the top 10 trending and best-value destinations.

Data from the report also reveals that Indian travellers are increasingly seeking deeper connections. Among those aged 25 to 34, 44% are excited to attend live sports events, eager to support their favourite teams alongside fellow fans. Meanwhile, 47% are on the lookout for immersive art experiences that invite active participation. This growing interest in collective travel highlights a trend where shared moments and a sense of belonging transform how people explore the world.

Sharing his views on the latest 'Travel Trends Report', Mohit Joshi, Skyscanner Travel and Destinations Expert said, "Indian travellers are not just exploring new destinations; they're seeking meaningful and collective travel experiences. With 86% budgeting to spend the same or more on flights and 80% on accommodations in 2025, their desire to explore is stronger than ever. Cost remains a crucial factor in decision-making as travellers choose their next adventure. At Skyscanner, we help travellers discover incredible travel options that help them make savvy choices. Our Search features on Skyscanner like setting up 'Price Alerts' or the 'Cheapest Month' tool can help travellers snag the best deals, making those unforgettable journeys more accessible."

Using a comprehensive analysis of Skyscanner's proprietary global travel data, consumer surveys from 20,000 travellers including Indian travellers, and industry insights, Skyscanner's Travel Trends report spotlights seven key trends for 2025. The report reveals an exciting shift towards shared experiences and immersive adventuresinviting travellers to discover the world together in new and inspiring ways.

Sport Mode

In 2025, Indian travellers are swapping couches for seats at the stadiums, with 53% eager to dive into the electrifying atmosphere of live sports, at home or abroad. Whether it's cricket, football, F1, or other global tournaments, sports tourism is hitting an all-time high, with nearly two-thirds (63%) of Indians planning to soak in the experience for entertainment purposes. And for half (50%) of Indian fans, the chance to see their favourite sporting celebrities in action is a motivator to witness these grand spectacles in person.

Interestingly, Skyscanner has captured this growing excitement, showing a spike in flight bookings ahead of major sporting events like Formula 1. According to the data, Abu Dhabi (6-8 Dec) shows a 188% rise in bookings on 2nd December ahead of the race. Previously, Singapore (20-22 Sep) also witnessed a remarkable 189% increase in flight bookings on 18th September compared to the previous day. Indian fans are buzzing with excitement, and Skyscanner is here to help you dive into the action*!

ART-Venture

ART-Venture is making waves as Indian travellers embrace immersive art experiences like never before. Nearly 79% plan to participate in these multisensory journeys on their holiday in 2025. Art is no longer just for viewing, it's about experiencing with 51% of Indian travellers mesmerized by its unique appeal and an equal number eager to share it on social media, turning creativity into connection.

Notably, Skyscanner's list of trending and best-value destinations for Indians in 2025, also feature the cities of Tokyo in Japan, Seoul in South Korea, Singapore, and London in UK, among others, each offering immersive art experiences. For an ideal ART-venture, explore the captivating "TeamLab Borderless" Digital Art Museum located at Azab Udai Hills in Tokyo, Japan, one of the trending cities for Indian travellers in 2025. TeamLab Borderless opened to public in February this year but has already surpassed 1 million visitors as of last month, signifying the growing interest in travellers seeking immersive art experiences.

Astro Adventurers

The alluring night skies and cosmic wonders are drawing Indian travellers with a captivating 53% expressing their desire to sleep under the Milky Way and 56% keen on embracing night photography to capture the beauty of the cosmos. The Northern Lights have become a bucket-list item for 44% of Indian travellers, who are all yearning for an out-of-the-world experience- on their trips.

Skyscanner checked in with Preston Dyches from NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, who shared these tips on how to stargaze like a pro:

- Find dark skies: Move away from city lights, as human-made light pollution makes it much harder to see stars.

- Seek open landscapes: Choose a location with unobstructed views, such as a lake shore or meadow, to increase your visibility of the night sky.

- Check the weather: Make sure the skies are clear by checking the weather for clouds and wildfire smoke, ensure the winds won't be too gusty, and be prepared for the forecast temperatures.

- Reach higher altitudes: Higher locations, above dense air and haze, give you clearer skies and better views.

- Scout safely: Visit your stargazing spot during the day to identify and avoid any potential hazards like rocks and branches. And be aware of local wildlife.

Other trends that are inspiring Indian travellers to embark on adventures in 2025:

- Horti-Culture: Garden lovers are on the rise with a whopping 90% of Indians sharing that they enjoy visiting gardens while on holiday. The allure of nature is undeniable, with over half (56%) of travellers eager to experience the breathtaking cherry blossom season, 53% having their sights set on sunflower fields, and 52% keen to wander through lavender fields next year.

- Reset Jetters: Holistic living is becoming increasingly popular among travellers, with 70% actively seeking to be more mindful of their health and well-being. Moving beyond the traditional "treat yourself" holiday mentality, over half (57%) of travellers prioritise maintaining their wellness while away. An impressive 91% believe that vacations help them build resilience and cope better with daily pressures.

- Gami-Vacation: Gaming is a huge hit with Gen Z, with nearly two-thirds (62%) saying it's their go-to leisure activity and 57% feeling inspired to book a trip based on a location featured in a video game. Indian gamers can't resist the allure of their consoles, even on vacation as 67% admit to packing their gaming gear to get their fix on the go.

- Cowboy Core: Inspired to experience the great outdoors, travellers are gearing up for countryside escapes in 2025. With 53% excited about immersive experiences like campfire dining and 50% eager for tranquil farmhouse stays, these trips beautifully blend relaxation with outdoor adventure. Travellers are opting for destinations like Dubai, where luxury ranch-style resorts and desert experiences offer the perfect setting to channel their inner cowboy.

India's Top Trending and Best Value Destinations

In 2025, Indians are expanding their horizons and exploring unique and lesser-known destinations. The most popular destinations for Indian travellers in 2025 are Shillong in India, loved for its stunning landscapes and lush hills, Baku in Azerbaijan located at the boundary between Europe and Asia and celebrated for its rich culture, and Langkawi in Malaysia, known for its pearl-white sand beaches. On the other hand, Almaty in Kazakhstan came out top overall, securing the highest spot for the Best Value Destinations category, followed by Jakarta in Indonesia, Singapore, and Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia (full overview in appendix).

AI is taking centre stage

As travellers embark on new adventures, AI is becoming their go-to tool for inspiration and comparison, empowering them to turn travel dreams into reality. A remarkable 84% of Indian travellers feel confident using AI tools for planning and booking their travels, with 52% using them for destination research, 50% for flight bookings, 48% for comparing flight and hotel options, and 46% seeking destination inspiration. As AI continues to transform the travel landscape, Skyscanner's Savvy Search, harnesses this technology to enhance the travel planning experience.

Powered by Open AI's Chat GPT technology, Savvy Search is an app-exclusive tool on Skyscanner that help travellers generate up to three curated destination recommendations based on travellers' prompts on what they are looking for, simplifying the travel planning process for savvy travellers.

View the full 'Travel Trends 2025' report here. Alternatively, a more comprehensive overview of the report can be found below.

Data comes from the OnePoll survey commissioned by Skyscanner. It took place in July 2024 with and involved 1,000 respondents from India.

Skyscanner is a leading global travel app that helps travellers plan and book their trip with ease and confidence. Every month, Skyscanner connects millions of travellers, in 52 countries and 32 languages, to more than 1200 trusted travel partners so they can find the best flight, hotel or car hire options.

Founded in 2003, Skyscanner has offices worldwide, in Europe, Asia-Pacific and North America where traveller-first innovations are developed, powered by data and insights. Making use of the latest technology, Skyscanner simplifies the complexity of travel and provides honest and transparent solutions, searching more than 80 billion prices every day so travellers can be sure they've seen the best possible options, all in one place.

* When compared to bookings for travel in the previous week.

The top trending destinations for Indian travellers

These happening hangouts have had the biggest increases in searches over the past 12 months.*

The rise of unique and culturally rich destinations

As trends evolve, Indian travellers are moving beyond tourist hotspots. They are choosing unique and culturally rich destinations for their next getaway. Known as the Scotland of the East, Shillong in India sits on top among the most buzzing destinations followed by Baku, Azerbaijan and Langkawi, Malaysia known for their diverse experiences and the perfect blend of relaxation and adventure.

Other destinations that Indians are searching for are Tromso in Norway, Tashkent in Uzbekistan, and al-Ula in Saudi Arabia, highlighting that Indian travellers are seeking unforgettable and diverse experiences in newer destinations.

Destinations offering the best bang for 'travellers' buck in 2025

These destinations have seen the biggest airfare price drop from India over the past 12 months**

Over the past 12 months, flight prices to Almaty, Kazakhstan have fallen by a little less than half (44%), followed closely by Jakarta and Singapore. Cost is an important consideration for value-driven Indians, with the cost of hotels (65%), flights (62%), and food and drinks (54%) being important factors in the decision-making process. Cheaper fares for these destinations are likely due to a mix of new direct flights and increased flight frequencies, which have boosted connectivity and made travel more affordable.

Despite this, Indians are not willing to compromise on their travel experiences. They are likely to spend more on better quality of food on flights (57%), seat selection (47%), and access to airport lounges (42%).

* Destinations seeing an increase in flight searches between 1 January 2024 and 30 June 2024 for travel throughout 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

** % Average price for economy class return bookings (redirects) from India between 1 January 2024 and 30 June 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor