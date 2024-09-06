From Rural Roots to Global Impact: BlueHorse Software Empowering Businesses Worldwide

Nova Realtime Solutions LLP

New Delhi [India], September 6: In December 2009, Vineet Agarwala, a passionate tech enthusiast founded BlueHorse Software in the rural town of Midnapore. His vision was to bring cutting-edge technology solutions to businesses worldwide. BlueHorse Software is built on a foundation of excellence and innovation, providing tailored solutions that help businesses unlock their full potential and achieve their goals with confidence.

From a Small Town to National Acclaim

Operating from Midnapore, BlueHorse Software defies the odds by driving technological innovation and making a significant impact. Our journey from a small town to national acclaim showcases how passion and determination can overcome limitations. Beyond technology, we are committed to creating jobs and uplifting rural India, turning challenges into opportunities for growth and development. This community-driven approach highlights how significant advancements can come from unexpected places.

Strengthening International Reach

BlueHorse has built a strong client base in India and expanded its presence to countries like Malaysia, Canada, and Taiwan. Our goal is to further establish our presence in the United States and Australia within the next two years, becoming a trusted technology partner for businesses worldwide.

Diverse Sector Expertise

We provide comprehensive tech solutions across various sectors, including fashion, retail, food and hospitality, health and wellness, tracking, manufacturing, publications, art, and MSMEs. By addressing the unique needs of each industry, we enhance businesses' digital presence and operational efficiency.

Empowering Business Online

At BlueHorse Software, we specialize in creating customized eCommerce solutions that empower brands. With over 14 years of experience, we craft impactful websites and bespoke mobile apps tailored to meet unique client needs. Embracing a mobile-first approach, we stay ahead of tech trends to deliver cutting-edge solutions. We've partnered with renowned eCommerce brands, utilizing our deep industry knowledge to develop products that surpass traditional SAAS or open-source options, ensuring a truly tailored eCommerce experience.

Our Achievements

Over the past 15 years, BlueHorse Software has successfully partnered with over 200 eCommerce and D2C platforms globally. We've collaborated with notable startups like Eazydiner and continue to work with renowned brands such as Manyavar, Wow Momo, Eureka Forbes, Cello, Mufti Jeans, Kora NM, and many others. Operating from our Midnapore office, we have demonstrated that with passion and commitment, exceptional technological advancements and business success can be achieved from any location.

BlueHorse Software believes that with hard work and creativity, we can create top-notch solutions that empower businesses to grow and succeed.

