From Sangrur to Southall: Bikanervala Doubles Down on Desi Delights with UK Expansion in Full Swing

VMPL

Sangpur (Punjab) [India], August 1: The Montana Global Group, a leading name in India's lifestyle and hospitality space, proudly announces the launch of a new Bikanervala outlet in Sangrur, Punjabfurther strengthening its successful portfolio of Bikanervala franchises across North India. This new opening comes on the heels of the brand's remarkable UK debut in Hounslow, London, signalling The Montana Global Group's aggressive Global growth strategy for the iconic Indian vegetarian chain.

Known for delivering operational excellence and scalable formats, The Montana Global Group has played a pivotal role in expanding Bikanervala's reach across Punjab.

The Sangrur outlet is set to offer all the classics that have made Bikanervala a household namechaats, samosas, chole bhature, raj kachori, and an exquisite range of traditional Indian mithai, all under one roof. Designed as a family-friendly destination, the store also features festive gifting, quick-service snacks, and a welcoming dine-in space that echoes the warmth of Indian hospitality. The Sangrur outlet brings Bikanervala's signature North Indian Street food, traditional sweets, and warm dining experience to a new and growing market, blending modern service with cultural authenticity.

But TMG Group's ambitions extend far beyond India.

Earlier this year, The Montana Global Group launched Bikanervala's first UK outleta 3,200 sq. ft. store in Hounslow, Londonthat has seen daily wait times of up to 60 minutes and an overwhelmingly positive response from local and international guests. Backed by a £50 million investment commitment, TMG Group is now leading Bikanervala's Phase 1 expansion across the UK, targeting 25 stores in key high-footfall and diaspora-rich locations such as Southall, East London, Harrow, Wembley, Central London, Birmingham, Leicester, and Manchester etc.

Monty Singh, Managing Director of The Montana Global Group, stated:

"Sangrur represents our grassroots strength, while Hounslow, London reflects our global ambition. Our £50 million investment in the UK is just the beginning of a larger visionone that aims to make Bikanervala a truly international household name. At Montana, we believe in building brands that combine tradition, scalability, and operational excellenceand Bikanervala embodies that spirit beautifully."

Manoj Madhukar, Operations Director of The Montana Global Group, added:

"It's a proud moment to see Bikanervala thrive both in India and abroad. The Sangrur opening is close to our heart, while our London journey proves that Indian vegetarian food can command queues in one of the world's most competitive dining markets. We are humbled by the response and are committed to delivering this experience consistently across continents."

With successful ventures in India & abroad, The Montana Global Group continues to blend entrepreneurship, market insight, and executional depth to build consumer-first businesses for India and the world.

