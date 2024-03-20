From sharing stage with Nora Fatehi to Vibing with Guru Randhawa, African Superstar Rayvanny gets warm welcome during his first visit to India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] March 20: African Superstar Rayvanny’s inaugural journey to India has been nothing short of spectacular, capturing the hearts of fans and artists alike. He has recently been grabbing a lot of attention during his first trip to India, heartily enjoying his time here. While in India, Rayvanny was spotted sharing stage with Bollywood diva Nora Fatehi in Delhi. Additionally, he was seen vibing with Guru Randhawa, with both singers’ recent Instagram posts hinting at their collaboration, suggesting they will soon release outstanding music. The collaboration promises to ignite the music scene in India and abroad.

During his visit, Rayvanny also took time to travel to Vrindavan, where he met with Shri Premanand ji Maharaj and Shri Aniruddh Acharya ji Maharaj, and provided service to the locals, showcasing his grounded personality. Rayvanny’s warm welcome by both fans and fellow artists speaks volumes about his acceptance into the Indian music scene.

As a 2023 Grammy nominee, Rayvanny is a Tanzanian singer, songwriter, and dancer who rose to prominence with his debut song “Kwetu” in 2017. He later released the hit song “Tetema” featuring Diamond Platnumz, which currently has 35 million Spotify streams. Rayvanny was also the first East African artist to reach the 300 million streams milestone on Boomplay. In 2021, he became the first African artist to perform at the MTV EMAs alongside superstar Maluma. His collaborations include Maluma, Gims, Nora Fatehi, and Nasty C. He was recently nominated for a Grammy for his track “Mama Temema” with Maluma.

Rayvanny’s visit to India shows his musical journey continues to transcend boundaries, with each milestone etching his legacy deeper into the global stage.

