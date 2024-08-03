From Stethoscope to Pen: VedVyas’s Poetic Expressions

BlueRose publishers proudly present “A Healer's Hymns” by VedVyas, an emergency room physician with a profound affinity for the diverse cultures and people of India, is set to release his debut poetry collection. The book is a heartfelt compilation of approximately 250 poems, each capturing the essence of VedVyas’s inner world.

“A Healer's Hymns” is an eclectic collection, spanning themes of relationships, philosophy, romance, spirituality, and even fiction. Some poems are semi-autobiographical, inviting readers to discern the personal elements woven into the verses. VedVyas's writing is not confined to any single genre, reflecting his belief in the complexity of human emotions and the myriad ways they manifest.

Living in Goa and soon to turn 39, VedVyas shares a life marked by varied experiences and a deep passion for expression. His journey from a curious child in boarding school to a seasoned doctor has been punctuated by moments of introspection, often channeled through his writing. “To be honest, it was a dream come true,” VedVyas confesses. “More than anything, I always wanted to be published, not because of prestige or value, but because I always wished to be heard.”

“He has always taken to the pen when he wanted his emotions to be captured,” VedVyas explains. His poems, initially personal notes, often ended up rhyming, gradually forming a substantial collection. “These small notes to myself became a collection of roughly 250 short and long poems,” he says, realizing that his voice deserved to be shared in a world where inner thoughts hold significant value.

Aside from his medical career and writing, VedVyas enjoys cooking, painting, and singing, often recording his songs. He also finds joy in caring for his adopted dogs, expressing a deep devotion to animals. This multifaceted life adds richness to his poetry, offering readers a glimpse into the thoughts and emotions of a truly complex individual.

Looking to the future, VedVyas is considering exploring short stories or personal life lessons, emphasizing the importance of conveying genuine emotions rather than preaching. He advises aspiring writers to let their emotions flow freely. “Your pen is your best friend. Let your emotions loose with no holds barred,” he says. “Write with the intention of being heard. Even if one person hears you, it's a laurel wreath for you because you just connected with a soul who agrees with you.”

In “A Healer's Hymns,” VedVyas leaves his rhymes out in the open, offering them as reflections and tokens of his inner self. As he poetically states, “some stories are to be told, some silences are to be broken… I leave my rhymes out in the open, as a reflection, as a token…”

BlueRose Publishers under the vision of Mr. Syed Arshad expressed his gratitude choosing BlueRose Publishers for his debut book. Arshad finds the poetry in an amusing way to express his emotions. As a publishers Arshad says a must read book to all the readers.

For more information and to purchase “A Healer's Hymns,” visit https://www.amazon.in/dp/9362612852?ref=myi_title_dp

