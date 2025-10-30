From Streets To Fleets: EXELmoto Unveils Commercial Division With Delhivery Association

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 30: EXELmoto, the celebrity-backed electric mobility brand, enters a new chapter with a commercial expansion, unveiling its B2B division with Delhivery India Limited and launching a universally accessible 'Scoot'an electric cycle with a scooter form factor, designed for intuitive pedal assist and a comfortable bench seat.

The product is focused on empowering womenwhether in the workforce or at homeas well as elderly riders, offering convenience, independence, and ease of use. Addressing India's growing focus on active lifestyles and health, 'Scoot' positions itself as the most economical micro-mobility solution available, requiring no license or registration.

Milestone Preorders & New Personal Mobility Launch

Following the June campaign, EXELmoto completed a successful round of pre-orders for its personal mobility bikes, meeting strong consumer demand and celebrating a major milestone for the brand. These preorders pertain strictly to the personal micro-mobility segment and do not include commercial units.

Delhivery Collaboration: A Strategic Association

EXELmoto has exclusively designed a bike tailored to Delhivery's technical and operational requirements, cementing this association as a strategic relationship. The arrangement has entered a phase-wise delivery schedule with the first batch of 200 logistics bikes currently in process of delivery. This next step follows positive pilot feedback and demonstrates the robustness of EXELmoto's product design and engineering for commercial logistics use.

"Delhivery validated what we builtreliability under real-world logistics conditions. We're targeting the logistics and quick commerce segments, and this is truly scalable business. Multiple commercial models will be explored as volume grows. For our personal mobility segment, we've achieved unit economics that deliver healthy gross margins from the very first month, setting a strong foundation as we scale," commented Akshai Varde, Founder & CEO, EXELmoto.

Inclusive Micro Mobility:

The 'Scoot' electric cycle offers intuitive pedal assist and a comfortable, bench-style seat. Designed for micro-mobility, it suits women and elderly riders seeking health, independence, and low running costs. The unregistered, license-free aspect of this micro-mobility vehicle further enhances accessibility and mass adoption.

This marks the first time the trioactor-entrepreneur Suniel Shetty, celebrated Indian cricketer KL Rahul, and Bollywood actor Ahan Shettyhave united as co-investors in an electric mobility venture, bringing cross-generational credibility to EXELmoto's positioning as India's most accessible premium e-mobility brand. Their commitment signifies sustainable mobility as both a lifestyle evolution and a tangible commercial opportunity.

Suniel Shetty, Investor & Mentor, emphasized, "Clean mobility is for everyone seeking an active life. This scooter exemplifies design that respects riders of all ageswhen my generation can confidently adopt electric mobility, the revolution is truly underway. EXELmoto is building trust and impact across demographics. We backed Akshai because he builds products that perform under pressure and understands manufacturing economics. The numbers underpin a real opportunity and we expect profitability within 12-18 months."

Investment Perspective: Building beyond Hype

KL Rahul, Cricketer & Co-Investor, shared, "Fundamentals will define market leaders. Our commercial pivot, validated by Delhivery, creates clear paths to profitability and makes infrastructure for last-mile commerce possible. This isn't just about personal mobility anymore, it's infrastructure for India's last-mile commerce with clear paths to profitability."

Youth Market Evolution

Ahan Shetty, Actor & Co-Investor, added, "My generation's looking for brands that evolve and grow with us, not just talk to us. EXELmoto began with style, and now it's about substance and infrastructure. Expanding with inclusive design and tech means sustainable impact for the futureand that's why we're fully invested, both financially and emotionally."

Expansion Roadmap & Strategic Priorities

* 68 outlets with Channel Sales deliveries commencing in November 2025

* Amazon and Flipkart listings commence November 2025 for national reach

* Healthy gross margins achieved, with further improvements expected as manufacturing scales in-houseTwo patents granted, four pending across vehicle architecture, frame, and component packaging

* Modular design and manufacturing partnerships scale annual capacity to 50,000 bikes by Q3 2026

* Major manufacturing processes will shift in-house post next investment round, improving margins and control

* Exports and profitability projected within 12 months of the next funding cycle

* Proprietary tech development in drivetrain and software will enhance user safety, security, and connectivity

* Planned expansion into Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern markets where regulatory frameworks favor license-free micro-mobility

Product Launches

Commercial E-bike Delhivery Edition: High-capacity logistics model, pilot production Q4 2025

'Scoot' Electric Cycle: Accessible, bench-seat, pedal-assist design for women and elderly, Q1 2026 availability

For more information: www.exelmoto.com

Note to Editors:

High-resolution images, product specifications, and Founder & CEO, EXELmoto, Akshai Varde's interviews via email are available on request.

ABOUT EXELmoto

EXELmoto designs and manufactures patented electric mobility solutions with motorcycle-inspired aesthetics and sustainable tech. Founded by Akshai Varde with two decades of premium automotive design experience, and backed by Suniel Shetty, KL Rahul, and Ahan Shetty, its products are license-free, registration-free, and engineered for all roads.

