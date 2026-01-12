From Switzerland to India: watch.swiss exhibition showcases the legacy of Swiss timepieces

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 12: We are pleased to introduce the watch.swiss exhibition tour, dedicated to Swiss watchmaking excellence This interactive showcase on Swiss watches makes watchmaking culture accessible to all, an experience not to be missed.

Designed as an immersive experience, the watch.swiss exhibition invites visitors to discover the world of Swiss watchmaking through a fun, interactive, and educational journey.

It offers a panorama of Swiss watchmaking through seven fundamental themes: Switzerland, Swiss Made, history, design, precision, manufacturing, and complications. A giant postcard backdrop allows visitors to take photos in front of a Swiss landscape, while an interactive workbench invites them to step into the shoes of a watchmaker.

Swiss watches are renowned for their centuries-old heritage, proven reliability, and refined design. Throughout the exhibition, visitors are amazed and intrigued as they learn how centuries of history have conferred legitimacy upon Swiss timepieces or discover the genius of watchmaking through complication watches.

A third and last step in India

After the launch in Ahmedabad in November and a successful display in Mumbai in December, this exceptional tour will now be displayed in New Delhi at Nexus Select CityWalk (Central Atrium) from 5 to 14 January.

Collaboration of Ethos Watches & Instagram Contest to win watches

The event is organized in close partnership with Ethos Watches, India's leading luxury watch retailer, who is showcasing four prestigious Swiss watch brands on this occasion.

To further engage with visitors and the online community, Ethos Watches is offering two Swiss watches as part of an Instagram contest starting on Monday, 5th January. Participants will be able to join via social media, and the lucky draw will take place right after the end of the event, on Thursday, 15th December.

The organizer

This exhibition is presented by the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry FH. As the leading association of the Swiss watch industry, the FH currently brings together nearly 500 members, representing more than 90% of Swiss companies active in the production and marketing of watches, clocks, timepieces, and components. Among its missions are the defence and development of the industry, the promotion of its members' interests, and the representation of the sector as a whole, both in Switzerland and abroad.

