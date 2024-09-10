From Teenage Dreamers to Chikankari Champions: The Poshak Story

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 10: Poshak Chikan Studio began as the audacious dream of two best friends, Sanaullah Siddiqui and Shahnara Siddiqui, who dared to pursue their passion during a time when the world was filled with uncertainty. Founded in 2020, at the height of the lockdown, Poshak was born out of necessity and a deep-seated desire to preserve the authentic art of Lucknowi chikankari.

The lockdown was a turning point for Sanaullah, who had gained experience working at a chikankari manufacturing firm. He observed the growing trend of machine-made embroidered chikankari being sold as handcrafted chikankari, which didn't sit well with him. Driven by the belief that this ancient craft deserved more respect and recognition, he and Shahnara Siddiqui, both teenage college dropouts, decided to take a bold step. Without any initial investment and armed with nothing but determination, they founded Poshak, inspiring many with their audacious journey.

Over the past four years, Poshak has established itself as a leading brand in the industry and a beacon of authenticity. Specialising in 100% handmade Lucknowi chikankari clothing, Poshak is committed to keeping this traditional art form alive. What truly sets the brand apart is its dedication to providing meaningful employment to local artisans, who rely on this craft to sustain their families.

In an era where the line between authentic and imitation is often blurred, Poshak remains steadfast in its mission. The brand's Instagram account, with over 300,000 followers, serves as an educational platform where the founders share the importance of genuine handcrafted chikankari and expose the machine-made replicas that many significant brands falsely market as authentic. This unwavering commitment to transparency and education has garnered Poshak a loyal and discerning customer base and reassured them about the authenticity of the products they are investing in.

Recently, Sanaullah and Shahnara were honoured to participate in the Ekumbh event organised by Unicommerce, where they shared their journey as panellists. The experience was transformative, allowing them to connect with fellow entrepreneurs and exchange ideas. Engaging in these discussions reaffirmed their belief in authenticity and the importance of supporting local craftsmanship.

The story of Poshak Chikan Studio is not just about building a successful brand. It's about two young entrepreneurs who, without formal business education or financial backing, managed to carve out a niche in a competitive industry by staying true to their values. More importantly, it's about preserving a cultural heritage and empowering the artisans who are the true custodians of this craft. This mission resonates with many who are connected to the rich tradition of Lucknowi chikankari.

As Poshak continues to grow, the brand remains committed to its mission: to celebrate the rich tradition of Lucknowi chikankari, support the artisans who create these beautiful pieces, and educate consumers about the actual value of authentic craftsmanship.

