From Transition to Transformation: Bharat Electricity 2025 Ends with Bold Sectoral Commitments

New Delhi [India], September 8: Bharat Electricity 2025, co-located with POWERGEN India and Indian Utility Week, concluded today at Yashobhoomi, IICC Dwarka, New Delhi, after three impactful days that underlined India's energy vision. Themed "Viksit Bharat: Transforming Energy, Transforming Lives," the forum convened over 10,000 stakeholders, 250+ exhibitors, and 120+ thought leaders to chart a practical, inclusive, and future-ready roadmap for India's energy transformation.

The event opened with a call for systemic reform, clean energy acceleration, and the need for digitalization. Inaugural speakers, Shri Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, Shri P.K. Pujari, Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Shri Alok Kumar, and Shri Narendra Bhooshan, noted that India's energy transition is not a response to external pressure, but a strategic and sovereign move towards sustainable growth, industrial competitiveness, and climate resilience. It also featured a Leadership Plenary on India's Electricity Roadmap 2035 and Energy Outlook to 2047, an International Plenary on Regional Bonds and Global Goals with participation from Denmark, Germany, and Australia, as well as critical sessions on future electricity markets and nuclear power's role in a net zero future.

Reflecting on the success of the event, key dignitaries highlighted the strategic importance of Bharat Electricity 2025 in shaping India's energy future. Shri Bhupinder Singh Bhalla, IAS (Retd.), Honorary Chairman, Governing Council, Bharat Electricity, and Former Secretary, MNRE, Government of India, remarked, "The level of engagement and clarity of purpose across sessions reaffirmed our resolve to build a future-ready power sector. Such a commitment will indeed accelerate the adoption of clean energy solutions and ensure energy security for generations to come."

Sharing a similar sentiment, Shri P.K. Pujari, IAS (Retd.), Former Chairperson, CERC, Former Power Secretary & Honorary Chairperson, ENCIS, reflected on the larger vision that emerged from the event. "Bharat Electricity 2025 was more than just a convergence of stakeholders; it was a convergence of intent. From climate finance and digital grids to workforce transformation, the dialogues were substantive and forward-looking. The commitments made and insights shared will shape not only policies, but also pave the way for an inclusive energy future aligned with the vision of Viksit Bharat."

Among the guests who contributed to forward-looking discussions was Shri Sunil Singhvi, Group Head Policy, Secure Meters and President of IEEMA. Noting the critical role of regulatory and consumer frameworks, he stated, "State regulators must establish frameworks for cybersecurity, data privacy, and consumer engagement by learning from global best practices. In India, we must move beyond viewing engagement solely through the lens of revenue and start early to build lasting trust."

The event also brought together technology leaders and energy innovators. Sharing his perspective, Mr. Abhishek Srivastava, India Leader - Grid System Integration, GE Vernova underlined the collaborative impact of the platform. "POWERGEN 2025 succeeded in bringing together distribution, transmission, generation companies and policymakers on one platform. Breaking silos across the energy value chain is critical for India's transition and the event enabled meaningful conversations that offered valuable perspectives. This year's theme highlighted that by helping align collective objectives, we can pave the way for a stronger and more sustainable energy future."

Adding to the industry voice, Shri Vivek Srivastava, Chief Executive Officer, WTG Division, Suzlon Group, highlighted the company's commitment to wind energy. "At Suzlon, we continue to strengthen India's wind energy landscape with focused investments and a clear vision to scale capacity in the coming years."

On the grid integration front, Shri Purnendu Chaubey, Senior Vice President, ReNew, emphasized the urgent need to modernize forecasting and coordination systems. He highlighted the importance of "embracing AI and ML, enhancing coordination between SLDCs and generators, and shifting our mindset," in order to ensure that the grid evolves efficiently.

Besides, the program saw a convergence of leadership, innovation, and strategy across clean energy domains, beginning with two high-impact Leadership Panels. In the session, "Hydrogen & Beyond: Unlocking New Frontiers in Clean Energy," experts discussed India's vision for emerging fuels and technologies. The panel explored the development of a hydrogen ecosystem, focusing on R&D, industrial applications, and export readiness, while reinforcing India's position as a first mover in green hydrogen. Running in parallel, the session on "Accelerating Renewables: Scaling Solar, Wind and Hybrid with Storage" underlined the urgent need to overcome integration and intermittency challenges through storage solutions, hybrid configurations, and new business models that can scale renewable energy reliably.

Following this, the agenda shifted to a high-powered set of CEO Forums addressing the ever-growing role of energy leadership. The Energy CEO Forum on Powering India's Growth outlined generation strategies, policy risks, and financial resilience in a fast-changing power domain. Meanwhile, the Utility CEO Forum based on Charting Pathways for Sustainable and Future-Ready Utilities across Electric, Gas & Water gave emphasis to digital operations and integrated customer experiences.

The focus on digitalization continued into the Energy and Utility CXO Forums, where cutting-edge technologies were deliberated upon. In the Energy CXO Forum on Digital Twins, AI & Cybersecurity for GenCos, senior IT and cybersecurity professionals focused on improving generation performance and reliability. The Utility CXO Forum based on Building Digital Energy Grid and Power Systems of the future explored innovations in grid modernization, SCADA systems, and advanced metering infrastructure (AMI).

Two Leadership Panels explored operational performance and grid innovation. The Operational Excellence session highlighted predictive maintenance, workforce safety, and asset optimization as key enablers of efficiency. In parallel, the Smart Grid Powerplay session addressed the intersection of grid modernization and EV infrastructure, with speakers stressing the role of bidirectional grids, regulatory clarity, and EV charging networks in India's clean mobility vision.

Sector-specific forums also gained prominence at the event, and explored the strategic levers reshaping India's power sector, from capital mobilization and digital innovation to flexible infrastructure and future-ready talent. Leadership panels focused on Climate Finance: Unlocking Capital for Clean Energy and Smart Metering & Demand Side Management: Towards Intelligent Energy Consumption. Experts explored how to unlock scalable finance for India's clean energy goals. Besides, discussions on smart metering and demand-side management put forward strategies for intelligent energy consumption, with senior leaders emphasizing consumer engagement, grid modernization, and data-driven operations.

Panels further turned to the technical transformation of India's grid infrastructure. On one track, Plant Flexibilisation: Adapting Coal & Gas Fleets for RE-Rich Grids, speakers addressed how coal and gas fleets must adapt to renewable-heavy grids. The second track on RE Integration into Distribution Networks: Dynamic Load Balancing & Grid Resilience unpacked operational challenges. These sessions highlighted the need for dynamic load balancing, resilient operations, and digital grid intelligence.

The Closing Panels of the program showcased India's dual imperative: scaling manufacturing and skilling its energy workforce. One forum, RE Equipment Manufacturing & Export Hub Creation focused on outlining opportunities for industrial growth and export competitiveness. The other, Entrepreneurship & Skilling: Catalyzing India's Workforce for a Viksit Bharat, discussed the urgency of creating an innovation-ready workforce to lead India's clean energy transition.

These conversations capped off three days of collaborative insight, underpinning a unified roadmap for accelerating India's energy transformation with innovation, inclusivity, and resilience. As the event came to a close, it left behind clear imperatives to act faster, invest smarter, and collaborate deeper to achieve the vision of a secure, inclusive, and net-zero India.

About BHARAT Electricity, POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week

BHARAT Electricity, POWERGEN India & Indian Utility Week are a celebration of India's energy revolution & the visionary leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri. Narendra Modi Ji. The combined events are a landmark initiative to showcase the remarkable transformation of India's power sector over the last decade and host the environment for the global energy ecosystem stakeholders to explore, collaborate & access the unprecedented opportunities offered by India's awe-inspiring chronicle of progress, resilience & clean energy transition!

Attended by influential decision makers including policymakers, regulators, power producers, utilities, commercial; industrial users, EPCs, developers, equipment and solution providers, Bharat Electricity together with POWERGEN India and Indian Utility Week, offer the largest integrated, inclusive, and strategic energy business platforms for the entire value chain of the energy industry to unpack its priorities, collaborate & ensuring universal access to modern energy services & a net-zero emission future.

For more information about the event and registration details, please visit www.powergen-india.com

