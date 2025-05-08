From Truck to Talk of the Town: FiatPe's Wankhede Campaign "Ticket To Wankhede" Truck was a Showstopper!

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 8: FiatPe, the official payments solution partner of Mumbai Indians, just redefined street marketing with a high-energy campaign that got the city talkingand filming. A FiatPe-branded truck, featuring live cheerleaders and a giant mock ticket to Wankhede, stole the spotlight and took over the streets.

The activation, aimed at promoting their Scan & Win Ticket to Wankhede contest, quickly went viral. Passersby were thrilled, influencers raved, and social media lit up with excitement.The campaign was more than eye-catchingit was scroll-stopping.

Viral videos flooded Instagram, with content creators like Dipraj, Nisman Parpia and influencers jumping aboard the hype. FiatPe didn't just promote secure and seamless payments With cheers on wheels and buzz in the air, FiatPe gave away match tickets with unforgettable moments.

Campaign executed by Chakliart Advertising Agency

