From USD 15 Million Media Success to USD 30 Million Finance Leap: Pratulya Sharma’s Next Chapter

New Delhi [India], September 15: At just 23 years old, Pratulya Sharma has already lived a story most entrepreneurs spend decades writing. The founder and CEO of SCMedia and Technologies transformed a modest startup into a multi-million-dollar international marketing powerhouse, driving over $15 million in business across global markets. Now, he is preparing for a new actone that could redefine his career and plant his name firmly on the global financial stage.

Sharma is in advanced talks with venture capitalists and institutional investors as he seeks to raise $25 million to $30 million by December 2025 for his American-Indian asset management firm. It's a bold bet at a time when the financial industry is bracing for uncertainty, but if there's one thing Sharma has shown, it's a knack for thriving under pressure and converting challenges into opportunity.

The Transition From Media to Money

SCMedia and Technologies wasn't just a business. It was Sharma's proving ground. Starting at an age when most of his peers were still navigating college exams, he built a global client base spanning branding, automation, and digital growth. His ability to understand markets, anticipate trends, and execute with precision became his calling card.

But Sharma is not one to linger in comfort zones. The move from media to asset management is less a pivot than an evolution. “The foundation was media and technology,” he has remarked, “but finance is the next frontier where scale, structure, and innovation converge.”

Raising the Stakes

The funding round Sharma is chasing is no small feat. His immediate target is to secure $20–25 million in committed capital, with room to expand the raise to $30 million based on investor appetite. The capital will be used to establish a cross-border asset management platform that merges traditional financial discipline with new-age wealth strategies.

He envisions an ecosystem where technology plays a central role in allocation, international partnerships become pipelines for growth, and emerging markets meet global capital flows. It's a strategy that speaks to investors looking for the agility of a founder-led firm combined with the credibility of global financial structures.

The Investor Lens

Insiders say Sharma's young age is less a concern and more of a selling point. In an industry where fresh ideas are desperately needed, Sharma represents a generational shift. He's not burdened by legacy thinking, and his international background building a company with reach across continents adds to his appeal.

“Pratulya has already done what most fail to do: scale internationally and profitably before 25,” notes one investor familiar with early talks. “His move into finance feels like a natural progression.”

What's at Stake

The asset management industry is at a crossroads. Global capital markets are tightening, investors are cautious, and differentiation is harder than ever. But Sharma believes his dual positioning across India and the U.S., backed by his track record, offers an edge.

For him, this raise isn't just about building a firm, it’s about building a legacy. At 23, Sharma embodies the new breed of Indian entrepreneur, unafraid to play on the global stage, blending ambition with strategy.

“The right capital at the right time doesn't just fuel growth,” he says. “It rewrites possibilities.”

If Sharma pulls this off, his journey from a $15 million media success to a $30 million finance leap won't just mark his next chapter; it could mark the beginning of a new narrative for how young entrepreneurs from emerging markets step into global finance.

