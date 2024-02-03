From Vision to Reality: Dr. Sheetal Nair Lauds Budget for Nurturing Inclusive and Sustainable Progress

Dr. Sheetal Nair – Director of DSSG Bespoke Solutions Pvt Ltd

New Delhi (India), February 3: As a seasoned entrepreneur, I find the Budget 2024-2025 to be a balanced and forward-looking fiscal plan. The focus on inclusive development, infrastructure, and sustainable initiatives aligns with the principles of sustainable and equitable growth. The emphasis on comprehensive development, especially in aspirational districts, and the promotion of entrepreneurship through various schemes, will help in expanding people’s freedoms and opportunities.

The budget’s strategic focus on key sectors such as agriculture, infrastructure, and healthcare indicates a long-term vision for economic resilience and social well-being. The allocation of resources to sectors like tourism, housing, and food processing reflects an understanding of the interconnectedness of various industries and their impact on overall socio-economic development.

Furthermore, the tax proposals aiming to benefit start-ups and provide relief to taxpayers align with the principles of fostering entrepreneurship and ensuring a fair and just society. However, it will be important to ensure that the implementation of these proposals is executed effectively to realize their intended impact.

Overall, this budget reflects a pragmatic approach to economic growth while addressing social development and environmental sustainability, embodying the values of inclusive and sustainable progress.

In one line I’d tag this budget as, “Fiscal prudence & stability pave the way for sustainable economic growth.”

