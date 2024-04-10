From Visions to Reality: The Evolution of Ritu Kantawala, A Tarot Luminary

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 10: Ritu Kantawala is an internationally renowned Tarot Reader & Vastu Consultant with over 18 years of experience. She has been blessed with the magical gift of being a psychic which was further sharpened with the study of Tarot.

There have always been insights, visions, dreams, vibes and intuitions that come to her, which she has interpreted over the years through the medium of Tarot.

Ritu's mentor – The Late, Ms. Ruby Kanan was responsible for initiating her into the world of Tarot. After extensive readings, research and attending various workshops and courses, she started practicing Tarot. Her clientele includes celebrities, clients from the U.S., U.K., Canada and U.A.E as well as clients from different walks of life. Ritu also trains in Tarot Interpretations. She teaches numerous courses from her office in Fort Mumbai as well as online classes. The feedback she has been receiving since the beginning has been heartening and only motivated her to go deeper into it. She has seen the lives of people unfold and wished to help, protect and guide them so that they would be prepared to deal with what was in store for them.

Besides Tarot, Ritu also practices Vastu for homes, offices and commercial spaces. She has successfully corrected the Vastu of several commercial and non-commercial sites. She practices Numerology and graphology, gives guidance and interprets dreams through Dream Analysis. She specializes in Bach Flower Therapy, Reiki and crystal healing and provides spiritual counselling, guidance and solutions as well. She specialises in Vastu remedies and corrections without demolition through the installation of pyramids, yantras etc.

Ritu has been the official columnist for the G2 magazine (Glory and Glamour) where she provided monthly Tarot Readings for all Zodiac Signs with a worldwide readership. She was featured in Vogue magazine as well as several newspaper articles on her extraordinary expertise in tarot.

She has done daily prediction shows for the ShemarooAstro channel as well. She has also been a part of The Psychic Fairs organised by The Times Of India and has been the recipient of 5 awards. In recent times, Ritu has taken part in several Rotary Events, the latest was the NGO Mela by the Bombay Pier Rotary Club. The Times Health & Fitness Show has also conducted several corporate talks and workshops.

She is also a certified counsellor and undertakes counselling sessions as well. She strongly believes that each individual has their destiny and karmas, she is just a medium that helps them to understand their journey, deal with it, give guidance and direction to sort out their problems and even trigger some good luck through different modalities.

