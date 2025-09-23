From wellness to runways: Dr. Shveta Mishra emerges as a new face for fashion and lifestyle brands

Digilive

New Delhi [India], September 23: Dr. Shveta Mishra, a Bhopal-born wellness professional and model now based in Gurugram, has been crowned Mrs. India Asia 2025 - 1st Runner-Up (Elegant Category). The grand finale, hosted on September 14 at Radisson Blu, New Delhi, brought together 90 finalists from across Asia after a rigorous audition process. The pageant was organised by Fashion Meraki, under the leadership of directors Karan Singh and Divya Jain.

At 47, Mishra impressed the jury with her poise, elegance, and confidence on stage. Her

recognition in the "Elegant" category marks a significant milestone in her career, positioning her as a sought-after personality for editorial campaigns, couture catalogues, jewellery and accessories, ethnic and fusion wear, clean beauty and skincare, athleisure, and premium hospitality shoots.

With her timeless and relatable aesthetic, Mishra is seen as an ideal fit for brands aiming to blend authenticity with aspirational appeal. Her ability to carry both traditional Indian handloom and contemporary fusion couture has already drawn attention from fashion professionals and creative agencies. Beyond the ramp, she is comfortable with print and OOH campaigns, OTT shoots, television commercials, digital reels, brand films, and live event hosting.

Having spent ten formative years in Germany before returning to India, Mishra brings a

cross-cultural perspective that strengthens her versatility in front of the camera. While she has a decade-long background as a yoga and wellness practitioner, she is now keen to expand her work in fashion, lifestyle, and media collaborations. Her experience with posture, movement, and communication enhances her screen presence, giving her a natural edge in modelling and endorsements.

Speaking after the finale, Mishra expressed her gratitude to the organisers. "I sincerely

thank Fashion Meraki Directors Karan Singh and Divya Jain for their guidance and for creating a platform where women could express both elegance and individuality. Pageants are not just about crowns, they are about possibilities. This recognition gives me the opportunity to work with brands and creative teams to share stories of resilience, elegance, and modern

Indian identity."

With her base in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai and availability for pan-India travel, Mishra is expected to explore multiple avenues in fashion, media, and lifestyle endorsements in the coming months.

