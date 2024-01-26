Frontier Life Line Hospital Celebrates Successful Conclusion of Landmark Paediatric Cardiology Conference Featuring Johns Hopkins Faculty

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 26: Frontier Life Line Hospital (Dr.K.M.Cherian Heart Foundation) recently hosted a distinguished Paediatric Cardiology Conference on January 22, 2024 (Monday). Dr. Shelby Kutty, an eminent Paediatric Cardiologist and Director of the Helen B. Taussig Centre, graced the event with his expertise.

The conference included an interactive afternoon workshop tailored for city paediatricians, delving into the 'Approach to Paediatric Cardiology.' This engaging session provided valuable insights and hands-on learning opportunities, poised to elevate the standard of paediatric cardiac care.

The evening sessions focused on 'Advances in Paediatric Cardiology.' Dr. Shelby Kutty, along with other distinguished speakers, shared the latest developments and innovations in paediatric cardiology, reaffirming Frontier LifeLine Hospital's commitment to advancing medical knowledge and enhancing patient outcomes.

The event witnessed an overwhelming turnout of medical professionals eager to glean insights from Dr. Kutty and his distinguished peers. Frontier Life Line Hospital continues to lead the charge for improved healthcare services for children, consistently at the forefront of paediatric cardiology through the facilitation of high-calibre medical gatherings.

The conference, also convened in Pondicherry on January 23, 2024, in collaboration with Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital (IGGH) Pondicherry and Johns Hopkins' faculty, brings together leading minds in cardiology in the vibrant city of Pondicherry. It serves as a platform for discussing groundbreaking techniques, treatments, and research in heart health.

Frontier Life Line Hospital stands as a premier institution dedicated to excellence and innovation in cardiac care. With a devoted team of healthcare professionals and cutting-edge facilities, Frontier Life Line sets the gold standard for medical achievements in paediatric cardiology.

